$3M SPLASH: Warwick school reaps recycling rewards

SOUTHERN Downs residents’ mammoth efforts to recycle their empty containers has paid off, with one Warwick school set to reap the rewards with a cut of the $3 million region-wide refund.

The State Government’s Containers for Change program offers 10c back for every empty container exchanged, with the Southern Downs reaching its 30-millionth item last month.

The milestone means residents, businesses, and community groups across the region have claimed more than $3 million in refunds, a large chunk of which was driven by the efforts of Warwick West State School P&C.

With every student and their families encouraged to recycle on school grounds, P&C president Leticia Kuchler said the program helped fund a number of initiatives.

“The children of Warwick West are proud recyclers. They champion the recycling efforts at assembly each week, reminding everybody to recycle at lunch and break time,” Ms Kuchler said.

“All of the funds raised by the school recycling scheme go towards the P&C to help fund school programs and events, such as our Mother’s and Father’s Day stalls.”

The Containers for Change program is run in conjunction with not-for-profit organisation Container Exchange, with chief executive Ken Noye saying the Southern Downs played an instrumental role in the wider initiative.

“Queenslanders have now turned over 3 billion containers into a 10 cent refund and contributed to a 54 per cent decrease in beverage container litter in the state.

pFor more information on Containers for Change collection points across Warwick or the Southern Downs, click here.