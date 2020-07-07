40+ lot neighbourhood development up for sale

FOR SALE: A freshly completed house out the front of the Warner Rise estate.

A NEW estate development is set to transform vacant Rosenthal Heights land into a sprawling neighbourhood of more than 40 homes.

South-east Queensland company Rural Land, which bought the Warner Rise estate 18 months ago, is expected to put 47 new lots, all connected to street lighting and town water, up for sale in coming months.

Located between the Cunningham Highway and Lyndhurst Ln, the average size of a block is 4088sq m.

With a starting price of $149,000, development manager Wayne Seymour said the development was an exciting opportunity to own bigger blocks close to town.

“For a lot of people a quarter acre block is a bit too small for them, especially the people like tradies who want a bigger block to have a fixed shed” he said.

“They’re a good size block with views looking back towards the Gap and over town.”

PLANS TO BUILD: The development is off the Cunningham Hwy and Lyndhurst Ln.

The land was previously the site for rural activities, and had been “in the works” for several years before Rural Land acquired it and extended its holdings.

Cashing in on federal schemes such as the First Home Buyers Grant and Home Builder Scheme, Mr Seymour predicted the lots would be the perfect entryway for home ownership.

“These new incentives makes it an enormous opportunity for first home buyers,” he said.

“Now is the ideal chance to get in while you’ve got all these incentives.”

Construction would also continue strong employment for the Southern Downs building sector, with Mr Seymour opting to use local engineers and surveyors during the development process.

“We’re certainly using local as much as we can,” he said.

“I always like to support the town and hire a local builder there. I’ve already spoken to a few in town there, as well as electricians, and they’ll be able to get a lot of work from it.”

For all sales inquiries, contact Mr Seymour on 0438 686 457 or wayne@ruralland.com.au