$40 million budgeted for capital works

READY FOR AN UPGRADE: Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi has helped to identify several capital works projects needed across the region.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council plans to spend $40.8 million on capital works over the next financial year, according to the budget draft released this week.

It will be the largest capital works program the region has seen in “many years”, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

“Having said that, the bucket is never big enough,” Cr Pennisi said.

The draft dedicates significant funds to improving ageing infrastructure, widening regional roads and upgrading the village centres.

Comprehensive though the list may be, Cr Pennisi warned not all projects identified on the draft would get the final go-ahead.

“We will be seeking to reduce this figure slightly,” he said.

The council is seeking community feedback on the capital works presented in the draft, in hopes of selecting works that best fit their needs.

These include just over $1 million to maintain the region’s cemeteries, $100,000 on new playground furniture and $3 million on pest management.

Water security remains a high priority, with $12.8 million to be spent on water and sewerage projects, including renewal of the Leslie Dam raw water pumps and remediation works at Connolly Dam.

A combination of local, state and federal government spending will fund the projects, with additional ventures to be added as further funding is approved.

“There are a number of projects that the council has lodged funding applications for and these remain unannounced at this point in time,” Cr Pennisi said.

Excluding the projects that are awaiting funding decisions, the budget includes investment in the following assets:

$12.8m in water & sewerage projects

$16.7m in works projects

$2.7m in parks & operations projects

$5.3m in waste projects

With the remainder for other smaller projects

This includes highlights such as: