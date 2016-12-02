$40 million energy windfall for Southern Downs

A controversial wind farm slated for the Southern Downs has been given the green light.

THE Southern Downs is about to take a leap into a greener future with news of the approval of a $40 million wind farm at Dalveen.

The renewable energy project is set to become a reality with construction of the Rabbit Ridge Wind Farm to begin as early as mid-2017.

The project hit the headlines in 2013 when the previous Southern Downs Regional Council voted against the application for development.

Southern Downs portfolio councillor for planning and property, Neil Meiklejohn said the current council was all about sustainable new developments.

"We're very keen to look at this kind of thing not just because of the renewable energy benefits, but also the financial benefits to the Southern Downs ratepayers," Cr Meiklejohn said.

"It's a great development and a great investment for the region, and that people want to invest in these types of energy in this region is fantastic.

"As for the concerns of the landholders and neighbours, the development meets all the requirements put in place by the new State Government.

"These types of developments need to be embraced not only for their positive environmental implications but also for the massive financial benefits."

The wind farm was originally refused approval after 71 objections from residents in the region, citing the potential for excess noise and the resultant impact on lifestyle and property values.

Up to 30 jobs are anticipated to be created during the construction phase, with a further one to two new permanent jobs on completion of the development.

Opportunities will be open for local contractors and businesses to provide services and supplies during construction, and on completion to meet ongoing servicing and maintenance needs for the wind farm's operation.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie welcomed news that the wind farm will proceed in the region.

"This is an innovative project that will help provide renewable energy for our region from a sustainable source," Cr Dobie said.

The Rabbit Ridge wind farm will include both wind and solar installations and will take about six months to construct, and could be completed by the end of 2017.