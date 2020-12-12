40+ PHOTOS: Shoppers buy local at bumper Christmas markets

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Jessica Perry with her store at the December twilight country harvest markets.

QUICK thinking and a desire to support local helped two Warwick Christmas markets thrive this evening.

Organisers of both the Warwick Potters Twilight Christmas Market and the Twilight Country Harvest Christmas Markets were forced to move their markets indoors after rain bucketed down across the region.

But that didn't stop crowds coming with Warwick Potters Twilight Christmas Market organiser Nolene Luck thrilled to see the strong turnout.

"It's fantastic to see and it means families could come to both markets, one after another," she said.

