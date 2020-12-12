Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Jessica Perry with her store at the December twilight country harvest markets.
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Jessica Perry with her store at the December twilight country harvest markets.
News

40+ PHOTOS: Shoppers buy local at bumper Christmas markets

Tessa Flemming
12th Dec 2020 9:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUICK thinking and a desire to support local helped two Warwick Christmas markets thrive this evening.

Organisers of both the Warwick Potters Twilight Christmas Market and the Twilight Country Harvest Christmas Markets were forced to move their markets indoors after rain bucketed down across the region. 

But that didn't stop crowds coming with Warwick Potters Twilight Christmas Market organiser Nolene Luck thrilled to see the strong turnout.

"It's fantastic to see and it means families could come to both markets, one after another," she said.

Check out our full gallery of faces in the crowd below!

 

Photos
View Gallery
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Thousands of Queensland Year 12 students have received notifications telling them that they are ATAR “ineligible”.

        FIRST LOOK: New Supercheap Auto Warwick revealed

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New Supercheap Auto Warwick revealed

        News Shoppers were lining outside doors for the grand opening of the long-awaited spot.

        BUY LOCAL EAT LOCAL: New map showcases our best

        Premium Content BUY LOCAL EAT LOCAL: New map showcases our best

        News Southern Downs produce put on a national stage with innovative food initiative.

        Four to face court over alleged $6m drug operation

        Premium Content Four to face court over alleged $6m drug operation

        News The group are accused of trafficking, producing, and supplying drugs from a...