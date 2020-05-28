$40K grant to prevent industry ‘bloodbath’

A STIMULUS package has been presented to the Queensland Government to provide a $40,000 grant for those looking to build a new home to prevent a “bloodbath” in the building industry.

It would provide any buyer wishing build a full turnkey home the opportunity to do so, in a bid to prevent the industry from crashing post-coronavirus.

Master Builders Association CEO Grant Galvin said there would be no benefit in providing assistance later in the year when the impacts would be at a peak.

“The state government needs to stimulate the industry right now – there’s no point waiting for things to get worse before taking action,” his statement said.

“We need a lifeline to avoid what is likely to be a bloodbath in our industry and we need it now. There is no point having the JobKeeper program if there are no jobs to come back to.

“We’re now ramping up our calls for a $40,000 homeowners’ grant for all new homes built that will act as a lifeline for residential construction activity.”

New figures have revealed housing and multi-unit developments across the region were down 26.5 per cent prior to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The $40,000 grant would provide stability to new home builders G.J Gardener, who have been at the forefront of the downturn.

“In regional towns, it’ll be a big boost, especially where building has been flat for some time,” he said.

“We’ve had the first home buyers grant but this one is for second and third homeowners looking to build new.

“If this comes out for six or 12 months, it would start to get signatures on paper again.”

If passed in its entirety, the grant would ensure there would be no lapse in the market, with many builders reporting a lack of work beyond September.

“We’d also anticipate more than 2,270 new homes to be built, which would provide vital support for almost 200 constructions businesses, many of them small,” Mr Galvin said.

“We’d expect the grant alone to create almost 12,000 jobs (3,000 direct and almost 9,000 indirect) and a boost of more than $3 billion to the Queensland economy.”

While there are no display villages across the Southern Downs, Mr McNally said G.J. Gardener pride themselves on offering flexibility for buyers.

“Working with us, you get 100 per cent flexibility on the fit-out of the home,” he said.

“We don’t prescribe or tell people what they need to put in, they decide.

“(The grant) will make (building) more cost effective, if people take advantage of it.”

Mr McNally said the grant would have widespread benefits for businesses and buyers across the Downs.

“It’s going to have a massive domino effect,” he said.

“It might stop people from sitting on their hands; people need to buy cars and people need to build houses.

“We don’t want it to stall. The building industry has had it hard enough.”