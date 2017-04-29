$40K spent to fix Warwick bridge

ROAD REPAIRS: The Charlie Fraser Bridge on Lyndhurst Ln has been repaired at a cost of $40,000 after floodwaters lifted the surface at the end of March.

A BRIDGE warped by floodwaters has reopened to traffic after nearly a month of closure.

The Charlie Fraser Bridge, which crosses the Condamine River on Lyndhurst Ln, has had repair works, so far to the price of $40,000, to fix its surface.

A thoroughfare for residents coming from Deuchar and Allora, the bridge was closed on March 30 and reopened at 4.30 on Monday afternoon.

Mayor Tracy Dobie, at the time of damage, advised Department of Main Roads and Transport staff were due to complete an inspection of the bridge.

In a statement on Thursday, Southern Downs Regional Council engineering services acting director Michael Bell said council engineers had since done their own assessment of the damage.

"Asphalt had been lifted by the floodwater and the pavement and sub-grade was saturated,” Mr Bell said.

"The works has cost about $40,000 to date for debris removal and temporary repairs to the pavement and sealed surface.

"The repair works have been funded through the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, which is state and federal funding "Restoration works will still be required once approvals have been received by the QRA.”

Lyndhurst Stud manager Jeffrey Kruger said the business was unaffected by the nearly month-long road closure.

"From a business perspective it wasn't a problem,” Mr Kruger said.

"It actually means less traffic for us and as the road runs right through the property and we're crossing the road with horses each day, it's not such a bad thing the road is closed.

"From a personal perspective it was a bit of a nuisance as I live on the other side of the bridge (to work) and have to go the long way round, but it's the same if there's a flood.

"It wouldn't be a problem if the bridge was built one metre higher.”

Mr Bell said QRA may look at improvement projects to reduce the risk of flood damage.

Tony Maw, who lives nearby on Toolburra Plains Rd, said the bridge closure led to far more traffic along his road.

"We typically go into town via the Bacon Factory on Rosehill Rd,” Mr Maw said.

"Our issue with the bridge closure is we had a lot more traffic from people going to Leslie Dam and trucks carrying gravel from the quarry near the dam.”