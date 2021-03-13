40MM+ RAIN: Rose City set for two-day drenching

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION NOW FOR BIG REWARDS

Residents across the Rose City can expect a drenching over the next several days, with up to nearly 50mm forecast for the Warwick region.

The latest predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology give a 60 per cent chance of 5 to 15mm of rainfall on Sunday, before potential totals ramp up to 25mm-45mm on Monday.

Unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone also shows promising predictions for Warwick, indicating a 90 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the combination of a trough and cold front moving across the region meant higher rainfall totals were more likely to be widespread than isolated.

“The amount that’s in the forecast could change, as once (rain) arrives in the region, things become a little bit uncertain with which way it will go,” Ms Hoff said.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

SHOCKING CASES: Murders, deaths that rocked Warwick

FIGHTING BACK: Couple launches innovative self defence course

RATES CHANGES: When reforms will hit your back pocket

“We could have a low pressure system develop off the coast of NSW which could pull it away from Queensland, or it could force it to linger and we’ll get a little bit more rain heading into Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a bit of a mixed bag with temperatures. Sunday will be about three to five degrees above average … but we’ll see a drop of five or six degrees in total with that change rolling through.”

BOM and Weatherzone forecasts predict Warwick’s daytime temperatures will hit 29C-31C over the weekend before dropping to about 24C throughout the week.

The expected rainfall comes as the Southern Downs’ dams remain at critically low levels.

Data from Southern Downs Regional Council dated March 8 indicates Leslie Dam is at 11.57 per cent capacity, Storm King Dam at 21.1 per cent, and Connolly Dam at 73.3 per cent.