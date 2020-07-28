40yo businessman drove with ice and pipe on the front seat

Police found a glass pipe and small amount of crystal meth in the man’s backpack, in the front seat of his car. Picture: File photo

Police found a glass pipe and small amount of crystal meth in the man’s backpack, in the front seat of his car. Picture: File photo

POLICE found crystal meth and a glass pipe on the passenger seat of a man's car after noticing him acting strangely when he was pulled over in May this year.

Robert Peter Bourne, 40, was also found with $2000 cash after Tin Can Bay police searched his car and belongings just before 10pm on May 2.

Bourne told police he was visiting his daughter but considering the time, and Bourne's nervous behaviour, they detained him and searched the car and his belongings, the court heard.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'STOKED': Gympie has decided where its best hot chips are

* Tradie threatened to shoot mum, kids over pay dispute

* 'Disgusting act' 22yo spat blood in Gympie nurse's face

They uncovered a clip seal bag containing less than 1g of meth and a glass pipe wrapped in paper in his backpack, as well as $2000 cash which Bourne said was his life savings, and which was returned to him after investigation.

Bourne was charged with possessing methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug.

His lawyer, Chris Anderson, said his client, who owned his own business and was a father of three, had the drug for personal use.

"It's not something I do all the time, or ever," Bourne said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he it did not make sense to him why a 40-year-old business owner and father would decide to get into ice use.

"You could see your life go downhill pretty quickly," Mr Callaghan said.

Bourne was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.