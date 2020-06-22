$415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

QUEENSLAND is set for a $415 million infrastructure spending splurge to deliver 700 jobs and a major sugar hit to the state's economy as it bounces back from the coronavirus shutdown.

The Morrison and Palaszczuk governments will jointly pump funds into 14 "shovel-ready" or road safety projects expected to create jobs across the state as ­construction kicks into gear within months.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the infrastructure investments were a critical plank of his JobMaker program announced in late-May to drag the economy out of intensive care.

"Partnering with state and territory governments to invest in more major infrastructure projects across Australia is a key part of our JobMaker plan to rebuild our economy and create more jobs," Mr Morrison said.

Traffic on the Gateway Motorway, which will get $24.6 million for works.

"This funding injection means we have brought forward or provided additional funding of nearly $1.9 billion to Queensland in the past eight months," he said. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the economic recovery from coronavirus needed co-operation across governments to "get shovels in the ground to support local jobs" as soon as possible.

"Investing in lasting infrastructure projects now will also benefit Queenslanders in the years to come, strengthening our economy in the long run," she said.

The 14 projects.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the funding injection would support local businesses and create "lasting infrastructure" for the state. "Every single job we can support means more Queenslanders and their families have one less worry during these unprecedented times," he said.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the jointly funded package would support 700 jobs just as they were "needed most".

"We have started delivering a plan to unite and recover for Queensland jobs so this funding will provide some much needed certainty for Queensland businesses and contractors," he said. The Commonwealth Government will spend $325 million from a recently announced $1.5 billion infrastructure fund, with the State Government tipping in $90 million.

Shovel-ready projects include the Gateway Motorway flyover ($24.6 million), Gregory Developmental Rd ($25 million) and Tamborine-Oxenford Rd ($10 million).

Road safety upgrades ­ include the Kennedy Highway ($37.5 million), Beenleigh Redland Bay Rd ($19.5 million) and D'Aguilar Highway ($19 million).

A memorial along the D'Aguilar Highway near Gamgee Road. The highway has been listed for a safety upgrade between Caboolture and Yarraman.

SPEND SPLURGE DETAILS:

Total funding commitment: $415 million

Contribution from Federal Government: $323.4 million

From State Government: $90.31 million

KEY PROJECTS

Tamborine-Oxenford Rd Howard Creek upgrade $10m

Gateway Motorway flyover $24.6m

Cloncurry-Dajarra Rd $20m

Gregory Developmental Rd Charters Towers to The Lynd $25m

Richmond-Winton Rd $13m

Burke Developmental Rd $14m

Regional Economic Enabling Fund $158.1m

ROAD SAFETY UPGRADES

Kennedy Highway Mareeba to Atherton $37.5m

Audio tactile line markings (statewide) $20m

D'Aguilar Hwy Caboolture to Yarraman $19m

Peak Downs Hwy Mackay and Eton $18m

Glasshouse Mountains Rd Beerburrum and Palmview $18m

Beaudesert Beenleigh Rd Beaudesert and Wolffdene $18m

Beenleigh Redland Bay Rd Cornubia and Redland Bay $19.5 m

