FINAL BELL: Popular Coolum State School principal Pat Cavanagh farewelled into retirement after 22 years.
44 YEARS: Allora identity bids goodbye to education

Tessa Flemming
30th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
AFTER a career that took him from Allora to Cairns to Coolum, the last schoolyard bell has tolled for beloved principal Pat Cavanagh.

Mr Cavanagh, who is Allora-born and raised, bid farewell to the Queensland education department on Friday after an impressive 44 years.

The 64-year-old estimates he’s impacted about 5000 families during his time in rural placements such as Georgetown, Cooktown, Yarraman, Springsure and Serena before calling Coolum State School home for the past 22 years.

“Out of the six girls in mum’s family, four ended up as school teachers, and I always had an affinity with younger kids so I though it was a good way to go,” Mr Cavanagh said.

“I had never been out of the Darling Downs really so when the option to explore the world came, I took it.

“It was a real eye-opener I saw parts of Queensland no one has ever seen.”

Pat Cavanagh in front of the school centre named after him.
Pat Cavanagh in front of the school centre named after him.

While technology may have changed along the years, Mr Cavanagh said the basics of education still focused on paving the road for future leaders.

“One of the great things about staying at Coolum since 1998 is the kids I taught now have their own children they’re bringing back to the school,” he said.

“In teaching, you never quite know when you will influence someone but it’s a joy to see that positive feedback

“The things around us have changed but the fundamentals haven’t. Kids still like fun and treated with respect. Even if they won’t remember the maths lessons, they will certainly remember how you made them feel.”

Mr Cavanagh was farewelled by the school and wider community, where big names such as Ninderry MP Dan Purdie took the time to give their thanks.

“There’s few as highly regarded in Coolum as Pat Cavanagh,” MP Purdie wrote in a Facebook statement.

“He’s been principal of Coolum State School for 23 years and has taught and helped shape the lives of thousands of local kids and families.

“He will be dearly missed.”

Mr Cavanagh said he will spend his retirement with his wife Kate, and his four grandchildren, as well as staying an active of the Coolum sporting and volunteer community.

