Beaches closed, 440mm rain dumped as wild weather lashes SEQ

Nearly 300mm of rain has been dumped on parts of southeast Queensland in just six hours as a wild severe weather system worsens.

The Gold Coast saw rainfall totals of up to 440mm in the 20 hours to 5am Sunday while the worst of the heavy rain was yet to reach Logan, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Flash flood warnings are in place stretching from the Gold Coast, through Brisbane and up to the Sunshine Coast as rapidly worsening wild weather lashes the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns heavy rain, dangerous winds, abnormally high tides and dangerous surf will continue across Sunday.



All Gold Coast beaches are closed.

Upper Springbrook has recorded 440mm in the 20 hours to 5am Sunday, 279mm of which fell within the 6 hours until 1am. A further 15mm fell in the hour from 5am to 6am.

Tomewin has recorded 354mm in the 20 hours to 5am Sunday, 274mm was observed within the 6 hours to 1am.

Currumbin Creek has recorded 365mm until 5am Sunday, 264mm was observed within the 6 hours until 1am.

Tallebudgera saw 330mm fall until 5am Sunday while Binna Burra recorded 223mm, Tallai received 141mm and Carrara had 122mm.

Many areas on the Gold Coast are now flooded.

In the Logan-Albert region O'Reillys saw 234mm dumped from 9am Saturday to 6am Sunday, while Darlington received 168mm.

Abnormally high tides exceeding the highest tide of the year are expected to develop about the southeast Queensland coast on Sunday morning's high tide.

Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to develop during Sunday and in combination with the abnormally high tides could lead to significant coastal erosion about areas exposed to wave action.

Dangerous surf conditions and coastal erosion are predicted. Picture: Richard Gosling

The BOM warns locations in the firing line of the severe weather include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Moreton Island, North Stradbroke Island, Sunshine Coast and adjacent hinterland areas, Fraser Island, Caboolture, Cleveland, Redcliffe, Jimboomba, Beaudesert and Springbrook.

OVERNIGHT: Southeast warned as deluge threatens

Weather experts are warning southeast Queenslanders not to be complacent, as warnings of flash flooding and severe weather look set to come to fruition today.

A severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology has joined existing flood and hazardous surf condition alerts, as a system that already dropped 180mm on northern NSW continues north.

Forecasters say it is expected to hit Queensland's southeast today, with isolated falls of 150mm forecast from Coolangatta to the Sunshine Coast.

More than 60mm fell in just an hour on the Gold Coast as a large system moves over the southeast.

Hinze Dam on the Gold Coast Hinterland recorded 63mm between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday night, while Coolangatta copped 90mm in 12 hours from 9am Saturday.

Coomera recorded 43mm between 7pm and 8pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring an "abnormal" weather system set to smash into southeast Queensland.

A flood watch from the Bureau of Meteorology has warned all significant catchments along the southeast are at risk.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of the state stretching from Fraser Island to the Tweed with water catchments, including the Brisbane River, likely to be affected on Sunday and Monday.

BoM meteorologist Harry Clark said minor flooding is likely, with river rises which could possibly affect transport routes.

"Because this rainfall is so dependent on exactly where the low forms it's quite difficult to say exactly where but really anywhere from the Sunshine Coast down to the Gold Coast is at risk," Mr Clark said.

"Anywhere between 100mm and 150mm are possible in isolated high totals with some fairly widespread rain, which is when we're likely to see the most damaging falls."

BoM have warned people to stay away from beaches with dangerous surf conditions, coastal erosion and inundation likely.

"Its almost like a trifecta of things coming together, we do have some tide shifts so the normal tide is really high, combined with gale force winds and some dangerous surf as well," Mr Clark said.

"It's a particularly good day to stay away from the beach and even those higher tides getting in to the tidal creeks and catchments around the usual spots like Windsor and Albion that tend to get inundated will be at risk as well."

QFES issued a reminder for people to prepare for the weather event by tying down loose items, having an emergency plan ready to clear gutters and remove debris from the home.

It comes as parts of the state yesterday recorded over 90mm of rain in 24 hours, with the Sunshine Coast and North Stradbroke receiving 93mm and 91mm respectively.

Meanwhile parts of the Gold Coast recorded over 30mm and Brisbane recorded just under 20mm.

North Queensland also continued to be drenched through ongoing monsoon conditions, with scenes out of Julia Creek showing backyards normally sunburnt completely flooded with water.



Originally published as 440mm rain dumped as wild weather lashes SEQ