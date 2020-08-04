460 JOBS: Men’s shed part of million-dollar funding

Warwick Men's Shed president Roy May and Warwick Woodcrafters president Des Bosworth in their new joint sheds.

Warwick Men's Shed president Roy May and Warwick Woodcrafters president Des Bosworth in their new joint sheds.

FOR the eager members of the Warwick Men’s Shed and Warwick Woodcrafters today’s opening of joint new sheds, worth $774,789, is a finish line three years in the making.

As Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi unveiled the two new sheds at Theo Cantor Park with Minister Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe, he reminisced on a project that had begun over “four councils ago”.

“This Minister, was a result of many years’ work,” Cr Pennisi said.

The two sheds will now be able to hold more members and improve the safety measures for both clubs.

Of course, most importantly, the new buildings would ensure the survival of the clubs’ core mental health message, according to Warwick Men’s Shed secretary Ian Stevens.

“The shed’s purpose built for the men’s shed operation and we’re pretty happy about it,” he said.

“It’s for guys who are here to have an outlet. They come off farms, are ex-tradesmen and this gives them somewhere to go to sit down and watch what’s going on, have a cup of tea and have a chat to others.

Cr Marco Gliori also testified to the importance of the Warwick Men’s Shed in creating a community.

“Welfare is your greatest contributions, the fact that you include everybody and you promote mateship,” he said.

“Mateship, more than anything, is what you do here at the Men’s Shed.”

Warwick Men's Shed president Roy May gives Minister Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs The Hon. Stirling Hinchliffe a tour of the new facilities.

Men’s Club president Roy May said the new space would also allow the group to keep giving back to the community.



“When we first started, we came through drought. We raised something like $14,000 for drought assistance and then we changed our outlook to the youth and community,” Mr May said.

“We now support junior soccer clubs, junior rugby clubs, junior swimming clubs. The facility will help us continue that work for youth and the Warwick community.”

The opening was made possible, thanks to joint funding from SDRC and the State Government’s Works for Queensland grants — a funding project that has delivered 11.7 million dollars to the Southern Downs region and provided 460 jobs over four rounds.

Mr Hinchliffe said the opening was something the region should inspire to, in light of ongoing COVID-19 obstacles.

“In a context where the whole of society, in fact the globe, is dealing with issues challenging us at the moment, it’s even more important that we have symbols of hope, symbols of aspiration, and symbols of working together to build a better community and that’s what these facilities represent,” he said.