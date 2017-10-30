5 exciting things happening in Warwick before Christmas

TAKE A PUNT: Five sisters out enjoying the Melbourne Cup are Susie Davidson, Leigh Rubino, Alanna Twiddle, Jane Isted and Trish Lethbridge.

TAKE A PUNT: Five sisters out enjoying the Melbourne Cup are Susie Davidson, Leigh Rubino, Alanna Twiddle, Jane Isted and Trish Lethbridge. Jonno Colfs

WARWICK Rodeo might be over, but there's still plenty of events to get excited in the Rose City before Christmas rolls around.

Here's what's happening around town over the next few months so you know where to be to catch all of the action.

1. Re-enactment of 'the Warwick Egg Incident'

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the infamous Warwick Egg Incident, when then-Prime Minister Billy Hughes was egged at the Warwick Railway Station.

On November 18 this year, the scene will take place all over again when actors re-live the day.

It was the incident that was said to have started the Australian Federal Police, so this event is not only close to the heart of the Warwick community but holds significance around Australia.

It will all take place at 1pm in the forecourt of the Southern Downs Steam Railway, with a full day of festivities planned including a history seminar earlier in the day at St Mary's Hall and dinner a little later on at the railway.

For more information phone the station on 46619788.

2. Melbourne Cup

It's the race that stops the nation on the first Tuesday of November and Warwick is no exception.

Pull out the best frock and hat in the wardrobe and truly look the part as top notch horses from Australia and beyond compete for one of the most prestigious prizes in racing, the Melbourne Cup.

The Warwick RSL will be playing the big race this year, with the added bonus of a three-course meal and a pre-race cocktail.

Prizes will also be on offer for the best dressed, best fascinator and clothes the closest colour to those of the winning jockey.

Tickets cost $21 for members and $23 for non-members, book by phoning 46611229.

3. New shops opening at Rose City Shoppingworld

The redevelopment at Rose City Shoppingworld has been pressing steadily ahead this year, with Bright Eyes, Rose City Fruits and Bright Eyes just some of the stores joining the centre so far.

A number of additional shops are also scheduled to open before the end of the year.

Priceline Pharmacy, Newsxpress as well as Bed, Bath N Table have all marked November in their calendars for their grand openings.

With any luck popular eatery Kebab Zone will be open by then too, as the director Fatih Kara this month confirmed the store would be reopening before Christmas.

4. Australian and Queensland Sprint Championships

Catch the best sprinters in the country at the Australian Sprint Championships at Morgan Park Raceway next month.

On November 18-19 the Queensland and Australian Sprint Championships will be held, crowning drivers as the best in their classes.

A thrilling event for racing enthusiasts and curious community members alike, it's worth a trip to the track on Old Stanthorpe Road.

Racing runs from 7am-4pm and entry for spectators is free.

5. WIRAC's third birthday celebrations

A full weekend of family-friendly activities has been planned to mark the third birthday of WIRAC in Warwick.

Starting on Friday November 3pm, a twilight festival will be held at the centre with food vans, music, swimming and more.

Continuing on Saturday and Sunday there will be an array of activities including a pool inflatable, family movie and a jumping castle.

Entry costs $8 per person each day.

Check out the WIRAC Facebook page for all the information.