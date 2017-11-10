5 reasons owning a pet is good for you

Studies show pet ownership can be greatly beneficial to your health.

OWNING a pet can make a huge difference to the lives of people suffering mental illness, studies have a shown.

About 45% of the Australian population will at some point in their lives, suffer short or long term mental health issues, but those that own a pet can show improvements in the fight against symptoms.

Clinical psychologist Leigh Plummer said experiencing a mental illness, such as depression and anxiety could be a daily battle.

"There is some research showing that owning and caring for a pet can help to support your mental health by improving social, emotional and physical wellbeing,” Dr Plummer said.

Here are five reasons why pet ownership can improve the lives of those suffering mental illnesses.

1. Increase physical activity

Being a pet owner can lead to more engaging and physical activity.

"Whether you are being more active with a pet in the home, or getting out and about, having a pet can increase your level of exercise which in term has been shown to improve mood, decrease stress, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and enhance physical fitness,” Dr Plummer said.

2. Increase social interaction and remove isolation anxiety

Pet ownership can help to boost social interactions and lower isolation issues.

"Having a pet can absolutely increase your social interactions be it through social media or face to face,” Dr Plummer said.

"Incidental conversations with strangers about your pets can take place on a walk, at the dog park or even on a Facebook Community pet group.”

Simple day-to-day routines with your pet can help improve mental health. Boogich

3. Provide companionship and reduce loneliness in the home

Pets provide 24/7 companionship which helps to increase mood and reduce loneliness for people that live alone.

"The unconditional love that a pet can give you is often a relief to those that have difficulty interaction with others or have low self-esteem.” Dr Plummer said.

4. Boosts mood by providing routine and purpose

Owning a pet provides a person with daily routines, which in turn can boost mood and help stop feelings of sadness.

"It's not only what our pets do for us, it is also the act of caring for a pet that helps us to feel good,” Dr Plummer said.

"Giving and caring for others can feel productive and be rewarding.

"We may also feel useful and needed, caring for a pet may also temporarily take the focus off ourselves, our worries and negative thoughts.”

5. Reduces fear and anxiety

Pets are great listeners, cuddles and companions.

They can provide those who suffer from fears, anxiety or depression comfort and unconditional support and love with no judgement.

While some pets might be better than others for people to own, Dr. Plummer said it was completely up to the individual and their needs.

"What are you hoping to get out of caring for the pet and how will it fit into, or improve your current lifestyle situation?” Dr Plummer said.

"I think every animal has its own individual personality, which makes caring for a pet all the more rewarding.”