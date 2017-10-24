5 reasons riders absolutely love horse sports

READY TO RIDE: Barrel racer Meg Stewart loves the thrill of the sport and the bond she has formed with her horse.

HORSE sports are taking centre stage in Warwick at the moment, with the Warwick Rodeo captivating fans for the entire week.

Rodeo Queen Meg Stewart and runner up Tori Rafton have shared what they love most about their sports and why everyone should get involved.

1. Get an adrenaline rush

As well as taking out the title of Rodeo Queen, Meg Stewart also took out the horsemanship category.

She has been barrel racing for about seven years, saying she loves the excitement of the sport.

"You work with the horse so much it's not just you, you're a team,” she said.

Campdrafter Tori Rafton said the cut-out was the thrill-seeking part of the sport for her, where she is required to choose a cow from the herd and keep it up the front for a certain amount of turns.

"As a cutter I'm very technical how I ride, it's a bit less serious but you've got to run round,” she said.

2. Form a bond with an animal

Miss Stewart cherishes the bond she has formed with her animals and especially her horse as they spend a lot of time together training, grooming and competing.

"We just have a really good bond, you get to know all their little quirks and attitudes and everything in between,” she said.

"They're such a big gentle giant most of them.”

Miss Rafton said having a horse was much like having a dog, as they become like a friend who helps you forget about the rest of the world.

"You get lost in your own bubble and do your own thing,” she said.

"I put my music on and my horse is the most important thing in the world.”

3. Get the whole family involved

Miss Rafton first started campdrafting because her dad and brother were interested in the sport and now it's an activity they can do together.

"I was just a little girl who wanted a pony for so long and my dad wanted to get back into riding again, I just got lucky with my parents who got me a horse,” she said.

For Miss Stewart, it was a good friend who got her into horses.

But she is luck to have a supportive family, which has shown her horse sports really are for anyone.

"I didn't come from a horse family and I've gone through riding and then not riding and always found my way back to it,” she said.

4. Campdraft is as Aussie as it gets

Miss Rafton is drawn to the sport of campdraft because it's a uniquely Australian sport.

"We don't have campdraft anywhere else in the world, it's one of those things once you get involved in you can't stop,” she said.

It has given her the chance to travel around the country, especially up and down the east coast to compete.

Being a barrel racer has also given Miss Stewart the opportunity to travel, as she competed in America as part of her high school rodeo team.

5. Learn life skills

The skills learnt through horse sports not only come in handy in the arena, but also in everyday life.

Miss Stewart said caring for an animal has taught her how to be organised.

"You can't just look after yourself,” she said.

"My horse has to be shod every six weeks and I have to be organised and get all that booked.”

Miss Rafton said being around horses was great for children, as it helped teach respect and patience.

"It gives them a drive for something to work for because you can't get instant gratification from riding a horse,” she said.

"Consistency is the key to riding and you don't get any better unless you do more of it.”