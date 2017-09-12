5 tips to help someone struggling

IT ISN'T always easy to ask someone if they're okay if you have concerns for their mental health.

They could be doing just fine, and may be offended by you asking, or if they're not okay, how would you handle it?

Ahead of RU OK Day on Thursday, SANE Australia has offered some tips to how you might approach asking this simple question of a loved one, a colleague or even a stranger.

Five tips for responding to someone who is doing it tough

1. A simple response like 'I'm sorry to hear that' is a good start. You might like to follow up with asking whether they would like to talk about it if the time and situation is appropriate, or plan to follow-up when it's more suitable.

2. Sometimes it can help to mention any changes you've seen that have caused concern. For example, if someone seems more withdrawn than normal (which can be a symptom of depression) you could say 'I've noticed that haven't wanted to come out as much lately. Is there anything worrying you?'

3. There is great comfort to be given by simply listening and caring. There are often too few opportunities in our busy lives for connections based on these simple kindnesses. Sometimes, too, people find it easier to talk when doing something like going for a walk, rather than sitting across a table from someone.

4. Rather than trying to come up with answers, simply focus on asking questions and listening. Giving people a chance to share their experiences and voice their concerns without judgment can be hugely beneficial as it can help them to feel less alone and more hopeful. Remember: responsibility for finding solutions does not lie with you. The best solutions are generally reached by the person themselves.

5. Check whether they are connected to professional support. If someone is thinking about suicide, it's especially important they know that help is available. Lifeline has support available 24 hours a day on 13 11 14, or in an emergency call 000. If someone says they are okay, but you're not convinced, let them know you are always available to talk should they ever need your support.

By keeping the door open you will make it easier for them to connect and open up in the future.

Starting this kind of conversation with someone can be nerve wracking, but it can be lifechanging.

Not having a frank conversation reinforces the reluctance or stigma when it comes to talking about mental health.