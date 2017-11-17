5 top tips for taking great pics from Steven Kasper

SINCE the age of 11 Warwick local Steven Kasper has had an eye for photography.

He took a black and white camera on a state school excursion and what started as a way to document memories has turned into a life-long hobby.

Nature is the muse that he draws inspiration from, as he enjoys capturing sunsets, mountains and scenery.

A regular contributor and winner in the Daily News Facebook cover picture competition, Steven was also recognised for his talent last month when selected as the runner up in Member for Maranoa David Littleproud's Christmas card photo competition.

In light of our latest promotion, #SnapWarwick, Steven shared a few of his top tips for taking great pictures for keen photographers in our region.

Steven Kasper submitted this picture of St Mary's Catholic Parish at night for the #SnapWarwick promotion. Contributed

1. Make the light work for you

The light source can be your best friend or your worst enemy, according to Steven.

There are a few prime times during the day when the light is best time to capture some snaps.

"I find that if you're doing landscape photos the best time is the first three hours of the day and the last three hours of the day,” he said.

"The light works a lot better for you.

"The worst time to take photos is between 10am-2pm, the sun is directly overhead so you're going to get a lot of glare.”

Steven Kasper loves watching the sun set over the bridge and he submitted this picture for the #SnapWarwick campaign. Contributed

2. Snap plenty of pictures from different angles

Steven suggests taking five or six pictures from various perspectives, rather than trying to capture just one perfect shot.

"If they take a photo form the left and from the right it's surprising how different the subject will turn out,” he said.

"Be open minded, be a little bit creative.

"Look at things in different angles and if you come across an old hay shed, spend some time and take five or six different angles and you'll be surprised at what comes out.”

Steven Kasper enjoys finding unique scenes to photograph and submitted this picture for the #SnapWarwick campaign. Contributed

3. Go on a journey to discover great scenes

The Southern Downs is a "photographer's paradise” according to Steven.

Locations such as Glengallan homestead, the railway station, bridges, paddocks, the Condamine River and Leslie Dam all provide a strong starting point for pictures.

"Chuck a camera in the car, drive around and you'll find an interesting place,” he said.

Steven Kasper enjoys photographing the Southern Downs Steam Train. Contributed

4. Expensive equipment isn't everything

Steven uses a Nikon D7200 enthusiast's camera to capture his pictures, which is also available in entry level and professional models.

But he said it's not necessary to use an expensive camera to take a good photo.

"It's how you view that subject or perceive that subject,” he said.

"It's the closest thing to being an artist, instead of having and easel and paint you have a camera.”

Even cameras available in phones can produce great pictures, while Steven said entry-level cameras were equivalent to professional cameras years ago.

But if a professional camera is something photographers have in mind, most offer different settings for taking pictures of certain scenes, such as landscapes or food.

"Set the camera to that setting and you don't have to do anything else, the camera sets everything for you.”

Steven Kasper submitted this picture of a sunset at Toolburra for the #SnapWarwick promotion. Contributed

5. Edit the way you see fit

Adobe Lightroom is Steven's editing software of choice, but he said there are a range of basic programs you can find on the internet.

"With digital cameras, it doesn't matter what camera you have or photo you take there's always the process of doing an edit,” he said.

"But it's not a big task.”

For example, with night shots, Steven said adjustment it often necessary.

"Even if the subject is lit up it turns out a bit dark so you do have to edit it a bit,” he said.

"White balance can be very temperamental with digital photography even though the camera has so many settings in it.”

Don't forget to keep sending in your pictures for the #SnapWarwick campaign!

The Daily News is shouting out to photographers on Facebook and you can also send your pictures through to us in a Facebook message.

The campaign is designed to help us see the beauty of our region through your eyes.

It will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22, so get ready to capture your best pictures!