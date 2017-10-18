5 underrated vegetables you should be eating

GETTING in the five a day is the theme of Nutrition Week this year, which Australia is currently smack-bang in the middle of.

Recycling the same vegetables on your plate can be a bit of a bore, but shaking up the mix a bit could make meals a bit more interesting and give health a boost too.

These are the veggies worth watching out for in the grocery isle that offer great health benefits but may not usually be your first choice.

1. Fennel

A very underused vegetable, fennel has much to offer in the nutrition department including containing powerful antioxidants vitamins A and C.

It also gives a great fibre boost and can help sooth the stomach whilst aiding the functionality of the digestive system.

Fennel is also a tasty addition to many meals as it is a very versatile, they can be cooked to add flavour to soups and stews or eaten raw like celery.

2. Brussel Sprouts

This little green vegetable gets a pretty bad wrap but it's hard to deny its health benefits, plus they can be pretty tasty when prepared with a bit of love.

Brussel sprouts are known to fight cancer as they contain anti-carcinogenic compounds whilst also being high in fibre and antioxidants to help lower the risk of chronic disease.

Sauteing sprouts in a bit of olive oil is a tasty way to add them to the five a day, as they retain their slightly crunchy texture and don't give off their infamous stench.

3. Parsnip

A vegetable in the carrot family, parsnip would be right at home alongside roast potatoes and pumpkin.

They also offer a number of nutrients including fibre and folate, which can help lessen the risk of depression, heart disease and cancer.

Parsnip also offers a dose of vitamin C to help support bone, skin and immune system health, making them a great all-round vegetable to add to the menu.

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms offer great health benefits, they help improve the immune system and reduce the risk of a number of cancers including colon, stomach and prostate cancer.

They are also the only fruit or vegetable that contains vitamin D, which plays important roles in bone health and protect against osteoporosis.

Cut up into stews or added to a stir fry, mushrooms are a delicious way to get a hefty hit of nutrients.

5. Beetroot

Beetroots are so much more than a pretty veggie, they can help lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease.

It also contains antioxidants, which may protect against liver disease and vitamin C to support a health immune system.

Whether they are roasted or added to fresh juice, beetroot is a great vegetable to have on the plate.