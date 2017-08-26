5 ways to keep fit for people who hate exercise

NEW STYLE: Finding a form of exercise that's fun is the best way to keep active over the long term.

STAYING healthy is a goal most wish to achieve, but joining a gym or taking off on a run are not everyone's cup of tea.

Exploring a few different workout options could be the answer to keeping fitness in check without committing to workouts that will end up being resented.

1. Short circuits

Rather than spending an hour in the gym, spend 20 minutes doing a couple of fitness circuits.

These could include a few sets of sit ups, lunges, squats or push ups but can be altered depending on the amount of space and equipment you have.

Shorter circuits of around five minutes each with about a minute break can still get the blood pumping and will be over before motivation starts to dwindle.

There are plenty of circuit options available online, but after a while it's possible to put together a routine full of exercises you find most effective and enjoyable.

2. Cycling

Working a bike ride into the daily routine is a handy way to sneak in some exercise.

This could mean riding to work or just a leisurely ride at the end of the day.

Great for getting the legs working and the heart rate up without having too much impact on the body, throw in a few hills and it's a great cardiovascular and muscle-toning workout.

3. Hiking

Getting out into nature is a great way to get in some exercise and clear the mind.

There are plenty of scenic hikes close to Warwick, including through Main Range National Park where you will also be able to enjoy views of Queen Mary Falls.

Hiking can be as challenging as you make it, depending on the track and speed chosen.

This makes it a great form of exercise to ease into.

4. Yoga

A low-intensity, calming form of exercise, yoga will help build core strength and flexibility.

Stress is reportedly a major contributor to weight gain, so putting aside some time to relax while still keeping the body moving can help keep stress in check.

Yoga does have degrees of difficulty and even moves towards some more challenging moves such as a headstand.

Working through these stages enables development to be tracked, which also serves to boost motivation.

5. Swimming

Completing a few laps of the swimming pool is a low-impact form of exercise that won't put pressure on joints.

It also helps to build cardiovascular endurance whilst being a soothing, peacefully solitary experience.

Now the weather is warming up, it's a good time to jump on the bandwagon.