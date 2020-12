50+ BUSINESSES: Who’s open today and Boxing Day

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Look no further for Boxing Day openings with this comprehensive list.

BUSINESSES across Warwick have earned a well-deserved rest for Christmas following the rollercoaster ride that was 2020.

While many will be spending the time with family, there are some a few businesses open if you need to do a dash for milk or the batteries you forgot for that Santa gift!

NOTE: Rose City Shoppingworld will be closed Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day from 9am — 6pm.

WARWICK CHRISTMAS TRADING HOURS

GROCERIES

Woolworths

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 9am — 6pm

Coles

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 9am — 6pm

Foodworks

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 7am — 4pm

Aldi

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 9am — 6pm

Spano’s IGA

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 6am — 9pm

Warwick Hotel Drive Thru Bottle Shop

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10am — 10pm

Rose City Fruits

Closed Christmas Day — December 29

Rose City Premium Meats

Closed Christmas Day — December 28

W. Carey & Sons Quality Meats

Closed Christmas Day —29

The Scoop Health Foods Warwick

Closed Christmas Day — January 11

RESTAURANTS/ CAFES

Warwick Hotel

Closed Christmas Day — December 26

Horse and Jockey

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10am until late

McDonalds

Open 24 hours on December 25—26

Dominos

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: Noon — 10pm

Charchy’s on Westside

Closed Christmas Day — January 15

Bluebird Kitchen

Closed Christmas Day — January 8

Red Rooster

Christmas Day: 10am — 1pm

Boxing Day: 10—9pm

Zarrafas

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 6am — 6pm

The Coffee Club

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 7am — 2pm

Warwick RSL

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10am — late

Please note, Boxing Day will only include facilities. No food or drink services.

Condamine Sports Club

Closed Christmas Day — December 26

Soban House

Closed Christmas Day — December 28

Belle Vue Cafe

Closed Christmas Day — January 11

Little Gallery Cafe

Closed Christmas Day — December 28

Criterion Hotel

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10am — noon

Stockyard Tavern

Closed Christmas Day — December 26

Gardens Galore

Closed Christmas Day — January 2

Weeping Mulberry

Closed Christmas Day — January 27

MEDICAL

Priceline

Closed Christmas Day — December 26

Southern Downs Dental

Closed Christmas Day — January 3

Discount Drugstore

Closed Christmas Day — December 27

Rose City Medical Centre

Closed Christmas Day — January 3

Warwick Friendly Society

Palmerin St store closed Christmas Day

Boxing Day: 8.30 — 11.30am

Health Centre store closed December 25—28

Condamine Medical Centre

Closed December 25—26

RETAIL

Big W

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 9am — 5pm

Reject Shop

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 8am — 4pm

Stephanie’s Lingerie

Closed December 25 — January 17

Target Country

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day 9am: 4pm

Danny Lyons Sports

Closed Christmas Day — Decemeber 28

Emporium Lane

Closed Christmas Day — December 28

Harvey Norman

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 8am — 8pm

Buffalo Bills

Closed Christmas Day — December 26

Bunnings

Christmas Day — closed

Boxing Day: 6am — 6pm

OTHER

Telstra

Closed December 25—26

Optus

Closed December 25—26

RACQ

Closed December 25—27

Warwick Town and Country Vets

Closed December 25—28

Southern Downs Veterinary Services

Closed December 25—26

Warwick Post Office

Closed December 25—28

Warwick Twin Cinemas

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: screenings from 9.45am to 8.15pm