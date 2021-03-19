Menu
SHOW ACTION: Amelie, Jess and Raph Free at the 2021 Warwick Show.
Rural

50+ photos from day one of the 2021 Warwick Show

Tessa Flemming
19th Mar 2021 5:52 PM
The 154th Warwick Show has officially opened with hundreds pouring in for a triumphant show return.

Organisers believe about 9,000 patrons will have come through the gates by the end of Sunday with crowds desperately missing show action after coronavirus cancelled the 2020 event.

If you want to catch some day one action, you still can with main ring including fireworks and circus acts open from 5.30pm tonight.

See all the show going faces below:

Warwick Daily News

