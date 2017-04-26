21°
News

500,000 Australians lose internet as NBN cuts them off

Nick Whigham | 26th Apr 2017 12:47 PM
NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.
NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ESTIMATED half a million Australians have had their internet and home phone service unexpectedly disconnected after failing to switch over to the NBN in time.

Homes and business have 18 months to migrate to the NBN once it becomes available in their area, after which they have their internet and home phone service severed.

NBN Co. notifies residents via direct mail informing them when the network is available and the likely date their current service will be shut off.
 

But despite the efforts of the NBN, and the likely barrage of direct marketing from retail service providers like TPG and Telstra flogging their NBN packages, many Australians have been caught out.

According to results from a survey carried out by consumer comparison website Finder.com.au which surveyed more than 2000 people, roughly half a million Australians have so far had their internet and phone service suddenly disconnected.

"I think people tune a lot of it out. They just find the whole prospect really confusing and just ignore it," Finder.com.au's technology expert Angus Kidman told news.com.au.

"The politicised nature of the NBN also complicates it," he said. "I sort of suspect that some people go 'oh I think the NBN is a bad idea, I don't want anything to do with it' not realising that's not an option unless you don't want any kind of connection at all."
 

Two NBN workers inspect a cabinet on Wood St, Depot Hill.
Two NBN workers inspect a cabinet on Wood St, Depot Hill. Melanie Plane

However NBN Co. has wholeheartedly refuted the figure, saying if that was the case they would have been inundated with panicked calls.

An NBN spokerperson said their numbers indicate that of the 900,000 premises that have reached the end of the 18 month window, only five per cent have failed to migrate onto the network.

The company doesn't expect every house to switch over to the network and works on the assumption that roughly a quarter won't immediately sign up to the service.

"NBN works on the assumption of a take-up rate at the end of the roll-out of 73-75 per cent. This is because not every home will require it, some may be holiday homes, some consumers will choose mobile-only, and there will be other fibre network providers in some areas," a company spokeperson said.

If the NBN's expected take-up rate at the end of the 18 month migration window proved accurate, the number of those being left disconnected would still be less than half what the survey projected.

 

What you didn't know about the NBN

  • In December, only 44 per cent of premises in NBN-ready postcodes had made the switch to the new network.
     
  • Instead, a majority had continued to rely on older copper and cable-based phone and internet services even though the clock was ticking.
     
  • As the rollout continues to ramp up, NBN Co. is projecting that almost 50 per cent of the 11.9 million planned premises will be able to switch to the network by the middle of this year.
     
  • But for those not paying attention, there will likely be a greater number of people who unexpectedly have their internet and phone lines abruptly cut off as the 18 month window closes.
     
  • To see when your home will get the NBN, you can use the company's address tracker tool.
News Corp Australia

Topics:  nbn

500,000 Australians lose internet as NBN cuts them off

500,000 Australians lose internet as NBN cuts them off

AN ESTIMATED half a million Australians have had their internet and home phone service unexpectedly disconnected after failing to switch over to the NBN.

8 jobs available in Warwick right now

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going for Gympie at the moment.

Jobseekers look no further

Two car collision on Warwick street

A two vehicle crash at the corner of Gore and Pratten Sts this morning.

At about 8.30am two cars collided

Passion for horsepower: Warwick's champion Pontiac

HORSEPOWER: Ray Balderson with his champion 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

A passion for fast cars has paid off for Warwick man Ray Balderson

Local Partners

Commemorating the making of a nation

Twenty-six years of service in the Australian Army has given Gordon Nielson plenty to reflect on this Anzac Day

Top tree decorators crowned at Allora Autumn Festival

WINNERS: The Allora Red Hatters' co-winning tree.

Colourful start to the Allora Autumn Festival

Super Sprints and Mopar Muscle drags this weekend

Len Don (front) will be a starter in the Queensland Super Sprints at the weekend.

Action to hot up at Morgan Park this weekend

Redbacks Anzac footy on Saturday in Warwick

KICKING: Warwick Redbacks player Shannon Cameron will play in the Anzac Aussie rules game on Saturday at Warwick Credit Union Oval.

Warwick ready for start of Aussie rules men's season

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

TOOWOOMBA musician Brittania Clifford-Pugh, 17, will have residents on the edge on their seats tonight in her national television debut on The Voice.

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!