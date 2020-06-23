Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have seized almost $50,000 worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop south of Brisbane.

A 27-year-old Cornubia man has been charged after his white Mazda utility vehicle was intercepted by Logan Police along Maranda St in Shailer Park just before 7pm last Friday.

Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock
Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock

During the search of his vehicle, police allegedly found close to 130g of cocaine concealed in five plastic bags, almost 30g of methylamphetamine in a grocery bag as well as a small quantity of MDMA.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of close to $50,000.

Police also allegedly seized $1000 in cash.

The man will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Originally published as $50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAX TIPS: How coronavirus will affect your tax return

        premium_icon TAX TIPS: How coronavirus will affect your tax return

        Money Warwick accountants answer their most asked coronavirus-related questions this EOFY.

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        Generations of family history passed down through clippings

        premium_icon Generations of family history passed down through clippings

        News ‘The Daily News has celebrated the local people and their everyday lives and given...

        Council facility to remain open, despite illegal dumping

        premium_icon Council facility to remain open, despite illegal dumping

        News ‘It is abused a bit, people don’t always do the right thing there.’