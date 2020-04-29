50km travel limit ‘no help’ to people in regions

Practising good social distancing! Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington says a 50km travel limit won’t help regional Queenslanders. She still urges people to ‘buy local’ at small businesses like Burtons Shoes. (Photo: Contributed)

A TRAVEL limit of 50km is an impractical limit in most of regional Queensland.

This is the opinion of LNP leader and member for Nanango Deb Frecklington who is calling on the Palaszczuk government to rethink the restriction.

Queenslanders will be able to travel up to 50km from their home for recreational travel from midnight Friday as part of the first restrictions to be relaxed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the easing of the restrictions followed encouraging signs of flattening the curve.

"Social distancing still applies, but we're giving the green light for some recreational activities and extending the distance you can travel from home," she said.

Ms Frecklington said the state government needed to show some common sense.

"Limiting travel to 50km might make sense in southeast Queensland, but it makes no sense in large parts of the state," she said.

"Most towns outside of the southeast are more than 50kms apart so this change will be of no help to people in the regions."

The Nanango member said a one size-fits-all approach to restrictions would not work in a big state like Queensland.

"We need to be listening to locals and looking at easing restrictions on a region by region basis," Ms Frecklington said.

"I am calling on the Labor Government to rethink this blanket rule and apply some common sense."

Activities permitted from Saturday, May 2 include:

-Go for a drive (within 50km of home)

-Ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation

-Have a picnic

-Visit a national park

-Shop for non-essential items

Outings will still be limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend.

All rules regarding social gatherings and limits on visitors remain in place.