Second earthquake in a week rocks city's residents

by WILL ZWAR
9th May 2020 7:23 PM
A SECOND earthquake has hit Darwin in a week after a 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt in Darwin on Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the earthquake in the Banda Sea at 3.19pm, however no tsunami threat was issued for anywhere in Australia.

24 felt reports were lodged by Territorians from Larrakeyah, Darwin CBD, Brinkin, Rapid Creek and Coconut Grove, with all reports suggesting it was a weak tremor.

The quake originated less than 100km from a 6.9 earthquake in the Banda Sea on Wednesday evening, which woke many Territorians about 11.30pm.

A number of residents including David Bateman said Wednesday's tremor was the biggest they'd felt in the past 10 years.

Originally published as 5.1 magnitude earthquake sends tremors across Darwin

