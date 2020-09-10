Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

51 new COVID cases in Victoria

by Hannah Moore
10th Sep 2020 8:19 AM

 

There have been 51 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Victoria and seven deaths overnight.

Thursday's numbers are a significant decrease from Wednesday, where there were 76 new cases and 11 deaths.

It also tracks well for Melbourne, as new data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows Melbourne's 14-day average is on the decline.

The 14-day average for metropolitan Melbourne fell to 74.5 on Wednesday, down from 84.8 on Monday.

If the average of new cases is between 30 and 50 by September 28, the city will be able to move to the next step out of lockdown.

Victoria's coronavirus death toll now stands at 701.

More to come

 

Originally published as 51 new COVID cases in Victoria

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Missing fishermen are alive

      Missing fishermen are alive
      • 10th Sep 2020 7:41 AM

      Top Stories

        FROM THE ASHES: $6.7m rebuild begins at Warwick East

        Premium Content FROM THE ASHES: $6.7m rebuild begins at Warwick East

        Community School principal reveals challenging journey to reconstruct one of the oldest Queensland schools following tragic blaze.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...

        Popular franchise set to open Warwick store

        Premium Content Popular franchise set to open Warwick store

        News The company is looking for staff to operate and manage the upcoming Rose City shop.