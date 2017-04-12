$5.4 million to improve Southern Downs intersection

SAFER STANTHORPE: A roundabout will be built at the renowned crash zone at the intersection of the New England Hwy and Stanthorpe Connection Rd at a cost of more than $5 million to improve safety at the junction.

A ROUNDABOUT costing $5.4million will be built at the southern intersection of the New England Hwy and Stanthorpe Connection Rd to improve safety.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said he recognised the importance of improving safety due to the location's crash history.

"We were concerned by the high number of crashes at this intersection and have been working closely with the community to find a solution,” Mr Bailey said.

"As a result, we have committed $5.4million under our Targeted Road Safety program for a roundabout at the intersection, making it safer for motorists entering and exiting the highway.”

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said he had raised concerns and made a number of suggestions about the "dangerous” intersection to Mr Bailey last year.

Mr Springborg said the junction was hazardous as it was "not signed right or designed right” and welcomed the funding.

"Even though it's a federal highway, the State Government is responsible for prioritising and identifying funding sources for new and emerging works,” he said.

"I had been speaking with members of the public including families whose loved ones had been killed there - this intersection is the scene of a profound safety issue.

"There is a give way sign where there probably should have been a stop sign and people generally find a confusing intersection.

"Sometimes the State Government can take some convincing but there was no argument in prioritising this funding, and I am grateful the minister has responded appropriately and hope this will be a practical safety solution.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was grateful to have the support of Mr Springborg and Federal MP David Littleproud in council bids for road funding.

"This was an area of improvement that not just our current council but previous councils were lobbying for,” Cr Dobie said.

"We knew the Department had this on their agenda and were surveying the area and it's wonderful the funding has been approved.

"It should be a large roundabout like on highways elsewhere in Australia so it should allow for trucks to move through without as much cessation of traffic due to oncoming vehicles.

"It's a great upgrade for safety in our region and the construction will hopefully mean more jobs are created.

Design on the new roundabout will start soon with continued community consultation and construction expected to begin early next year.

Both Mr Springborg and Cr Dobie pointed to the upgrades of the Eight Mile turn-off, Accomodation Creek and both the New England and Cunningham Hwys as other priorities for lobbying.