25°
News

$5.4 million to improve Southern Downs intersection

Sophie Lester
| 12th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
SAFER STANTHORPE: A roundabout will be built at the renowned crash zone at the intersection of the New England Hwy and Stanthorpe Connection Rd at a cost of more than $5 million to improve safety at the junction.
SAFER STANTHORPE: A roundabout will be built at the renowned crash zone at the intersection of the New England Hwy and Stanthorpe Connection Rd at a cost of more than $5 million to improve safety at the junction. Linden Morris

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ROUNDABOUT costing $5.4million will be built at the southern intersection of the New England Hwy and Stanthorpe Connection Rd to improve safety.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said he recognised the importance of improving safety due to the location's crash history.

"We were concerned by the high number of crashes at this intersection and have been working closely with the community to find a solution,” Mr Bailey said.

"As a result, we have committed $5.4million under our Targeted Road Safety program for a roundabout at the intersection, making it safer for motorists entering and exiting the highway.”

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said he had raised concerns and made a number of suggestions about the "dangerous” intersection to Mr Bailey last year.

Mr Springborg said the junction was hazardous as it was "not signed right or designed right” and welcomed the funding.

"Even though it's a federal highway, the State Government is responsible for prioritising and identifying funding sources for new and emerging works,” he said.

"I had been speaking with members of the public including families whose loved ones had been killed there - this intersection is the scene of a profound safety issue.

"There is a give way sign where there probably should have been a stop sign and people generally find a confusing intersection.

"Sometimes the State Government can take some convincing but there was no argument in prioritising this funding, and I am grateful the minister has responded appropriately and hope this will be a practical safety solution.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was grateful to have the support of Mr Springborg and Federal MP David Littleproud in council bids for road funding.

"This was an area of improvement that not just our current council but previous councils were lobbying for,” Cr Dobie said.

"We knew the Department had this on their agenda and were surveying the area and it's wonderful the funding has been approved.

"It should be a large roundabout like on highways elsewhere in Australia so it should allow for trucks to move through without as much cessation of traffic due to oncoming vehicles.

"It's a great upgrade for safety in our region and the construction will hopefully mean more jobs are created.

Design on the new roundabout will start soon with continued community consultation and construction expected to begin early next year.

Both Mr Springborg and Cr Dobie pointed to the upgrades of the Eight Mile turn-off, Accomodation Creek and both the New England and Cunningham Hwys as other priorities for lobbying.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  granite belt new england hwy road safety southern downs regional council springborg stanthorpe state government

$5.4 million to improve Southern Downs intersection

$5.4 million to improve Southern Downs intersection

State Government funding approved for roundabout to address road safety on Granite Belt

Showcase charity bash for work for dole program

GREAT WORK: Carly Williams, Kane Ives and Tammy Austin show off some of the handy work to be auctioned off.

Hard work will all come to light with a showcase charity auction

A little hall's big history

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Still known as the scout hall in a town now without a scouting movement, the hall stands testimony to its adaptive re-use in three locations over many decades.

For the Tenterfield community, the hall has social significance

Call for respect for Palmerin St shared zone

TAKE CARE: Andrew Gale asks motorists to slow down in Warwick shared zones, which are a source of confusion for many motorists and pedestrians in the CBD.

Regular columist Andrew Gale calls for respect

Local Partners

Decades of opera beauty

Vineyard to host silver anniversary of popular event

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Racing on Monday at Allman Park and it's free

OFF TO A FLYER: Kenji Yoshida hugs the rail as he guides Dragon Street to victory at Bunya Park. The Les Clarke trainer horse is a starter on Monday at Allman Park.

Seven-event TAB Warwick meeting attracts 106 nominations

Pontiac Nationals action gearing up in Warwick

NATIONALS: The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter with the major event on Saturday in Victoria Park.

New South Wales chapter members will be first in town

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Swan Creek

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom open plan home wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage of the panoramic...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!