540km joyride ends in Warwick watchhouse for four Bundy kids

FOUR children who took a "stolen" car on a 540km joyride have been arrested on the Southern Downs overnight.

Police allege the four juveniles took the Holden Barina from Bundaberg sometime on Tuesday night before travelling south.

At 10pm yesterday officers from Stanthorpe police station were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Applethorpe and on arrival discovered the four teens and the missing car.

The four were taken into custody and later transported to Warwick watchhouse and are due to face Warwick Children's Court this morning.

A 12-year-old boy from Bundaberg, a 16-year-old girl from Innes Park, a 14-year-old boy from Avenell Heights and a 15-year-old boy from Mulgowie have all been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.