$55K to bring tech into focus

DIGITAL AGE: Funds have been earmarked for four schools to boost digital literacy.

FOUR schools in the region will share in $55,000 to help further digital literacy.

Students at St Mary's Warwick, St Patrick's School in Allora, St Francis De Sales School at Clifton and St Maria Goretti school at Inglewood have received the funding through the Federal Government Digital Literacy School Grants.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the program aimed to spark an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics among primary students.

He said he was eager to see the use of state-of-the-art technology transform the way the subjects are taught.

"This funding will enable these school to help upskill teaching staff with the implementation of the new Australian Curriculum: Digital Technologies,” Mr Littleproud said.

"This funding is about making sure our students receive the support and skills needed for the future and, to do this, our teachers need the professional expertise to inspire and transfer their learnings.

"I'd like to congratulate the St Mary's School because their funding application included three other small schools to ensure this program's benefit will be felt across our region.”

Mr Littleproud said $4million for the Digital Literacy School Grants Program was part of the Federal Government's $50.6million commitment to help teachers and students embrace the digital age.

"I encourage all schools in Maranoa to apply for Digital Literacy School Grants Program funding under the next round, which is set to open during the middle of this year,” he said.

For more, go to education. gov.au/digital-literacy-school -grants-dlsg