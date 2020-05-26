$560k seized as part of hot chilli sauce meth bust

Two more men have been charged in relation to the 2018 importation of crystal meth hidden in hundreds of hot chilli sauce bottles from the US.

More than 760 bottles of sriracha were intercepted by Australian Border Force officials in October 2019 and found to contain about 400kg of methylamphetamine with an estimated potential street value of more than $300 million.

The seizure had followed the establishment of Strike Force Diffey to investigate co-ordinated money laundering across Sydney and the importation and supply of illicit drugs into NSW.

Two men were arrested on Friday as investigations continued. Picture: NSW Police

Five people were initially arrested and charged in relation to the air cargo consignment but now detectives have allegedly seized more than $560,000 cash and charged two others as part of ongoing investigations in Sydney.

Strike force detectives arrested a 21-year-old Granville man during a vehicle stop on Victoria Rd, West Ryde, about 2pm on Friday.

A second man, 50, from Sans Souci, was arrested a short distance away, at the intersection of Bellevue Ave and Victoria Rd.

The cooler bag of cash police say they found in the boot of a car. Picture: NSW Police

Police allegedly seized a money counting machine, a mobile phone and cash when they searched the older man's car. Police say the cash included AUD$63,000, €1000 and USD$1000.

Investigators also allegedly located a further AUD$500,000 cash inside a cooler bag in the boot of the vehicle.

Both men were taken to Ryde Police Station where the Granville resident was charged with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Nine of the 768 bottles seized in 2018. Picture: NSW Police

He was refused bail and is expected to appear at Central Local Court on Tuesday (today).

The older man was charged with two counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime. Police will allege in court the man laundered money for an organised crime syndicate involved in the importation of illicit drugs.

The Sans Souci man was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Originally published as $560k seized as part of Sydney hot chilli sauce meth bust

Detectives allegedly seized more than $560,000 cash. Picture: NSW Police