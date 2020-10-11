Menu
CONSTRUCTION ON THE WAY: $5.8 million will go towards new Warwick State High upgrades.
Education

$5.8 MILLION: Significant upgrades promised for Warwick school

Tessa Flemming
11th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
WARWICK’s only state-funded high school will soon reap the benefits of a whopping $5.8 million upgrade to support regional students and jobs.

Announced by Labor candidate Joel Richters yesterday, the funding will go towards providing a new multipurpose hall and upgrading school amenities.

“This has been on the school infrastructure priority list for some time now and it’s really great that this policy announcement has meant we are delivering upon this infrastructure need," Mr Richters said.

Not only bolstering the “great school across the Southern Downs”, the construction would also support job security for current and up and coming tradies.

“One of the things I’m really excited about is the fact that this will deliver apprenticeships as well. We know how important the Warwick TAFE is and it will be great to see that the Warwick TAFE will be able to pump out some new apprenticeships as part of building this new multipurpose hall, ”Mr Richters said.

Warwick State High School
The reveal is part of the Great Schools, Great Future education policy founded by the Palaszczuk Government, and worth $1 billion.

The policy also promises to secure 3,100 tradie jobs right across Queensland.

It is not yet known when the Warwick State High School upgrades will commence.

In 2014, the school similarly received $5.8 million to create the junior secondary precinct with a new three-storey teaching block, and in 2017 received almost $1.2 million to add a gymnasium to the Hamilton Oval facilities.

