$5M+ PROJECT: Huge St Mary’s upgrades under way

UPGRADES: St Mary’s School is set to undergo upgrades worth more than $5 million. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Historic upgrades to St Mary’s School have now commenced, with the multimillion-dollar project to unite the lower and upper campuses for the first time ever.

The demolition of two general areas and the existing administration area will make way for new spaces including eight learning areas, a multipurpose area, and a covered lunch area.

Development at the Warwick school began this week, with the Federal Government contributing more than $4.5 million to the construction’s total cost.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the project would help transform St Mary’s and create modern learning spaces for teachers and students alike.

“This is an exciting project for the St Mary’s School and the Warwick community as it will

bring together the lower and upper campuses … for the first time in the school’s history,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Other existing spaces will be converted into Prep rooms, four general learning areas, as well as a new administration area, learning support, and other facilities for teachers, school staff, and students.

“St Mary’s is already a wonderful school community, and these new facilities will further enhance the learning environment for everyone.

The total project is worth more than $5 million, mostly funded through the Federal Government’s Capital Grants Program.

Education and Youth Minister Alan Tudge said the up-to-date facilities would benefit St Mary’s students and teachers along with the wider school community.

“Students and teachers thrive when their school has high-quality, modern facilities which is

why the Morrison Government is proud of the Capital Grants Program,” Mr Tudge said.

“The Government has approved more than $150 million for capital works projects at 159

schools throughout Australia in 2021.”

The St Mary’s development was one of 158 projects approved under the Capital Grants Program to commence in 2021.

