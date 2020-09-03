$5M water security project on fast-track to completion

IN THE PIPELINE: The 2 megalitre recycled water tank under construction, part of "Recycled Water for Warwick Industry" project. Picture: Jessica Paul

WARWICK residents can look forward to increased water security by the end of the year, with construction well under way on the council’s $5-million recycled water project.

Funded under the Queensland Government’s “Building our Region” program, the “Recycled Water for Warwick Industry” scheme aims to strengthen the resilience of the region by removing the need for industry to draw on potable water supply.

The plan will include 5km of pipeline across Warwick, along with a 2ML recycled water tank and a pump station at the McEvoy St saleyards site, all of which will supply “Class A” recycled water to the Industrial Estate.

An SDRC spokeswoman said the developments should be completed by November.

“A number of existing businesses in the industrial area have expressed interest in converting their current intake of potable water to Class A recycled water,” she said.

“This infrastructure will also support potential development of new businesses within the industrial area that can benefit from use of recycled water.”

SDRC received additional funding under the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund to further extend the new pipeline along Canningvale Rd.

“This pipeline will also make recycled water available for agricultural users along the Canningvale Rd corridor,” the spokeswoman said.

“Construction of work funded under NWIDIF has already commenced.”

The recycled water will be processed through the Warwick Waste Water Treatment Plant, which is also currently undergoing upgrades under the scheme.

It is estimated the upgrades will be completed by June 2021.

