Here’s a list of everyone due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on March 11.
60+ people appearing in court today

Tessa Flemming
11th Mar 2020 7:25 AM
Abbas, Jaime John

Alldridge, Raymond George

Allen, Courtney Joey Lauren

Allen, Kylie Marie

Anderson, Timothy Ross

Bristow, Carlie Louise

Burns, Jason Dean

Cason, Ethan Jack

Cattell, Carly Maree

Clayton, Daniel James

Climer, Scott Alan

Clout, Jessicca Emily

Colvin, Ricci Jane

Crouch, Nicholas David

Dennis, David Gordon

Derrick, Dale

Ezzy, Paul William

Fackender, Blake Garion

Gamble, William James

Grant, Addison Ryan

Halcrow, Lisa Rose

Hancock, Melina Maree

Hardy, Steven Anthony

Healy, Kayne Kevin

Hicks, Luke Nathan

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Hoskin, Travis Christopher

Hunter, Renee

Jeffery, Brayden John

Jensen, Joshua Andrew

Johnson, Sarah Janice Lee,

Johnstone, Jacinta Jayne

Jones, China Lee

Khaulani, Trust

King, Christopher James

Lambert, Tyler Mark

Laurie, Candice Rae

Lewis, Ryan Geoffrey

Lloyd, Andrew-Keith Robert

Lo Giudice, Frank Anthony

Mahony, Paul Michael

Mckell, Aiden Lee

Mcmahon, Harley James

Murphy, Grant James

Oehm, Peter John

O’Halloran, Karen Leanne

Richards, Darren James

Robinson, Burwood Morris

Rudolph, Martin Roy

Ryan, Cassidy Robert

Scopelliti-Seaton, Joshua Verelst

Smith, Sabrina Dawn

Swift, Nigel Alan

Syrch, Diane Elise

Taylor, Damian Ross

Taylor, Jake William

Taylor, Joshua Paul

Thomas, Peter John

Tickle, Ian Charles

Tischler, Denise Louise

Wilson, Patrick John

Worth, Mitchell Kevin

