60+ photos: 2021 Warwick Anzac Day March, Services

The Warwick Diggers Column marched proudly in the 2021 Anzac Day parade.

The return of traditional Anzac Day services across Warwick was met with vibrant enthusiasm as huge numbers of residents took the chance to pay tribute to Australian servicemen and women, both past and present.

Hundreds of Rose City veterans, students, and community members proudly represented their town and their connection to Anzac history at a range of ceremonies including the Dawn Service, War Graves Service, and Anzac Day March and Service.

After being limited to driveway services during COVID in 2020, crowds filled Palmerin St and the Leslie Park Cenotaph precinct for the first time in two years.

The Anzac Day March featured dozens of schools and community groups, with the Leslie Park ceremony led by Neil Meiklejohn and featuring 2021 reviewing officer and Yangan resident Squadron Leader Ben Barber.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, Warwick RSL sub-branch president John Skinner, and the Warwick Diggers' Column were also at the centre of proceedings.

