Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Warwick Diggers Column marched proudly in the 2021 Anzac Day parade.
The Warwick Diggers Column marched proudly in the 2021 Anzac Day parade.
News

60+ photos: 2021 Warwick Anzac Day March, Services

Jessica Paul
25th Apr 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The return of traditional Anzac Day services across Warwick was met with vibrant enthusiasm as huge numbers of residents took the chance to pay tribute to Australian servicemen and women, both past and present.

Hundreds of Rose City veterans, students, and community members proudly represented their town and their connection to Anzac history at a range of ceremonies including the Dawn Service, War Graves Service, and Anzac Day March and Service.

After being limited to driveway services during COVID in 2020, crowds filled Palmerin St and the Leslie Park Cenotaph precinct for the first time in two years.

The Anzac Day March featured dozens of schools and community groups, with the Leslie Park ceremony led by Neil Meiklejohn and featuring 2021 reviewing officer and Yangan resident Squadron Leader Ben Barber.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, Warwick RSL sub-branch president John Skinner, and the Warwick Diggers' Column were also at the centre of proceedings.

Find the Daily News' full gallery with 60+ photos from the 2021 Anzac Day services here:

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

RELATED NEWS:

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription now for big rewards

Hundreds pay tribute to Anzacs at Warwick Dawn Service

Warwick's next generation take lead on Anzac Day tributes

Originally published as 60+ photos: 2021 Warwick Anzac Day March, Services

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies and desperate businesses want to know where are all the workers?

        Hundreds pay tribute to Anzacs at Warwick Dawn Service

        Premium Content Hundreds pay tribute to Anzacs at Warwick Dawn Service

        News ‘Lest we forget’: The commemoration at the Leslie Park Cenotaph precinct saw huge...

        Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Premium Content Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Crime The 23yo blamed ‘gross intoxication’ for her violent treatment of the police...

        Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        Premium Content Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        News Glitz and glamour was on full display at the 2021 Assumption College Warwick...