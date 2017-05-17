60 seconds - Italian roots key to career choice

FAMILY INSPIRATIONS: Italian-Australian chef Mark Favero has fond memories of his grandparents making wine and cooking gnocchi.

FOR chef Mark Favero, owner of Belle Vue Cafe and Pickle and Must Deli, his heritage has inspired a love of food and family.

What's your favourite movie?

I like a lot of movies - anything silly that can make me laugh.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

We tend to go to the Golf Club for a family meal.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

My wife and my children.

What was the last thing you bought?

A project car my brother and I are doing up together.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

Watch TV with my kids.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

Funny, absent-minded, and hopefully loyal.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

Music, a pizza oven and a soccer ball.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

I'd love to go to Italy to trace my family heritage.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A professional cricketer.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

I can touch my toes which some people find amazing.

What do you want to get better at?

Time management, especially with family.

What is your favourite memory?

My nonno (grandfather) walking around the farm and making wine.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Nonna's gnocchi.

What words do you live by?

Hard work and honesty.