60 seconds with Warwick chef Carl Browne

Apprentice Chef at Mussels Carl Browne shares a little about his favourite things.

What's your favourite movie?

Ratatouille

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

Mussells, for the eggs Benedict.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

My beautiful daughter.

What was the last thing you bought?

Special shandy with beef cashew and honey chicken.

What do you want to get better at?

Cheffing.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

Shoes off, hot coffee and music.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

Outgoing, confident and caring, because I do my best to help anyone I can.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

A gun, a knife and a flint.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

Either China or Paris.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I really wanted to be a professional skateboarder.

How do you like your steak?

Medium well with a mushroom sauce.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

Guitar and acrylic art.

What is your favourite memory?

Christmas at Grandma's.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Fried chicken.

What words do you live by?

You have to be the best you you can be before you can benefit anyone else.