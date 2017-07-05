20°
News

60 seconds with Warwick chef Carl Browne

Sophie Lester | 5th Jul 2017 8:05 AM
SIMPLE PLEASURES: Mussels apprentice chef Carl Browne enjoys music, a good meal and spending time with family.
SIMPLE PLEASURES: Mussels apprentice chef Carl Browne enjoys music, a good meal and spending time with family. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Apprentice Chef at Mussels Carl Browne shares a little about his favourite things.

What's your favourite movie?

Ratatouille

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

Mussells, for the eggs Benedict.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

My beautiful daughter.

What was the last thing you bought?

Special shandy with beef cashew and honey chicken.

What do you want to get better at?

Cheffing.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

Shoes off, hot coffee and music.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

Outgoing, confident and caring, because I do my best to help anyone I can.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

A gun, a knife and a flint.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

Either China or Paris.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I really wanted to be a professional skateboarder.

How do you like your steak?

Medium well with a mushroom sauce.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

Guitar and acrylic art.

What is your favourite memory?

Christmas at Grandma's.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Fried chicken.

What words do you live by?

You have to be the best you you can be before you can benefit anyone else.

Warwick Daily News
Man fined for driving at almost 4 times legal limit

Man fined for driving at almost 4 times legal limit

The 23-year-old reported drinking three bottles of beer before being given a random breath test

'Drunken joyriders' cause mass destruction in Warwick

Police are seeking information from residents about damage caused last night.

Police allege the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171

Warwick CBD road demands urgent attention

DAMAGE DONE: Real Estate agent Helen Harm stands over a crack in the bitumen outside her Fitzroy St business, which she says is common along the length of the street.

"Does someone need to die before something is done?"

Fears disposal fee will fuel illegal dumping

Photo was taken at Dunethin Rock Road yesterday 5/01/11. This road seems to be a popular and regular place for people to dump rubbish.In the past we have had fridges, green waste, brochures (junk mail brochures). . Photo contributed

Ratepayers concerned fridge fee will drive up items dumped

Local Partners

Pig and calf sale 28 June 2017

Snaps from Wednesday's pig and calf sale.

Two birds means one happy family

FLOCKING FOR BIRDS: Phillip Skilton with Andrew, Michelle and Harmony Watts at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Cockatiels add to the delight of a trip to the pig and calf sale.

8 things to get stuck into this weekend on the Southern Downs

Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.

Get out and about with this list of things on this weekend

Driver aims to break a record in Morgan Park historics

LAP RECORD: Chris Farrell broke records in May at Morgan Park and is aiming for more records this weekend.

Records set to go as 175 drivers hit Morgan Park

Major training weekend coming up at Warwick hockey

Adam Byrne on the attack for Warwick in the Queensland over 35 years hockey championships.

Warwick club hockey in recess but plenty coming up

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Great Value in Brick

190 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. Features 3 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Valley Views and Water

1265 Cullendore Road, Elbow Valley 4370

Residential Land Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on ... $180,000

Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on almost 25 acre rural property only 25 kilometres from Warwick towards Killarney and the...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Planned Development

Lot 6 Water Lane, Allora 4362

Residential Land Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town ... $87,000

Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town centre is this level 917 m lot with a wide 24 metre frontage to a bitumen...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!