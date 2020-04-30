65 YEARS STRONG: Couple misses milestone celebration

65 YEARS STRONG: Doreen and Kevin McGahan have to mark the occasion from home for now, but say they can’t wait to be able to celebrate with their loved ones.

AN EMU Vale couple have had their milestone wedding anniversary celebrations put on hold by the coronavirus, but won’t let them be cancelled entirely.

Kevin and Doreen McGahan reached their 65th year of marriage last Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions stopped them being able to mark the day with their family and friends as planned.

Mrs McGahan said the day itself may have been “ordinary”, but the chance to spend it with her husband was still pretty special.

“It was the same as every other day really, we just couldn’t do anything,” she said.

“We’ve been looking forward to it for months, and then this happened and you can’t do anything about it – all you can do is stay at home and be stuck.

“I did make my special fruitcake, but we haven’t even touched it yet because I hoped we might be able to celebrate with our family soon.”

The McGahans have lived on the Southern Downs their whole lives, hailing from Swanfels and Swan Creek respectively, and have lived on the same Emu Vale property since their wedding in 1955.

Mrs McGahan said the coronavirus pandemic and having to celebrate their anniversary in isolation without their family was a reminder of the importance of their loved ones.

“The most important thing is keeping in contact with and investing in your family,” she said.

“We have four sons, four daughters, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, who are all wonderful to us and help us out a lot.

“(The virus) is probably affecting everyone in a different way, but I can handle it and we can handle it together as a team”

Mrs McGahan reflected on how times had changed since meeting her husband, and remembered fondly the efforts made to celebrate their previous milestones.

“The time has gone too quickly – where it’s gone we don’t know, but I guess when you’re busy over the years, that’s what happens,” Mrs McGahan said.

“We had our 40th and 50th anniversaries celebrated in Warwick, and then our 55th was in Ireland – we had dinner and entertainment at the oldest pub in the country.

“We had our 60th here (at our home in Emu Vale), but that was with our full family and most of our wedding party, like the bridesmaids and flower girl.”

While this period of self-isolation remained tough for the couple, Mrs McGahan said planning an anniversary celebration with those closest to them would help to keep her going.

“Everything has just stopped for now of course, but once family are able to come, that will make a huge difference,” she said.

“The most important thing is that we’ve had a wonderful 65 years together.”