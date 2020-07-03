Menu
Campers camping around campfire. camp fire / Camping silhouette generic
$650 fine for arguing about child custody and camping

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN has been fined $650 for calling his former partner names during an argument over child custody arrangements on a weekend he wanted to go camping.

The 33 year old pleaded guilty on June 30 to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the defendant called the victim about their children and where they would be on the weekend the defendant had plans to go camping with friends.

He said the defendant called the victim derogatory names and said "that's bulls----."

Mr Schoeman said the victim sent the defendant a text message saying she was on her way to his place and he replied "Don't even park in the driveway. I'll send them down. I don't want to see you."

He said the children told their mother their father had said she was trying to take them away from him.

The defendant was fined $650 and a conviction was recorded.

camping child custody domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

