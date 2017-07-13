8 jobs available in Warwick right now

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going for Gympie at the moment.

WARWICK has several jobs up for grabs right now.

Check out this list and get your cover letters and resumes sorted to give yourself a chance at securing some work.

You never know what it might lead to.

1. Admin assistant

Choices Flooring Warwick is looking to add an experienced administration person to their team.

Hours of work would be 12pm to 5pm Monday to Friday and some book keeping skills would be highly favoured.

Responsibilities include taking calls, receiving stock and ensuring that all store procedures are being followed.

If you believe that you have the experience required and a great attitude to bring to the team, please forward both your letter of application and tailored CV for this role to admin.warwick@choicesflooring.com.au.

Please state "administration role" in the subject line of the email as there are currently two different positions being advertised.

Applications close on Friday 28th July at 5pm.

2. Salesperson

Choices Flooring Warwick is also looking to add an experienced, full-time salesperson to their team.

Hours of work are 9pm to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Experience working with blinds, awnings and shutters would be highly favoured.

Responsibilities will include measuring and preparing quotations; essentially liaising with customers from beginning to end of sale and installation.

Sale experience is essential.

This role requires the applicant to demonstrate exceptional customer service skills and an inherent willingness to 'go the extra mile' for customers.

If you believe that you have the experience required and a great attitude to bring to the team, please forward both your letter of application and tailored CV for this role to admin.warwick@choicesflooring.com.au.

Please state "sales role" in the subject line of the email as there are currently two different positions being advertised. Applications close on Friday 28th July at 5pm

3. Cleaner

The Criterion Hotel is seeking a cleaner.

The right applicant must be reliable, honest, hard working and willing to work weekends.

If you fit the bill, please take a resume to Criterion Hotel Palmerin St Warwick.

4. Hospitality worker

A junior is required to fill a hospitality position in Warwick.

The right applicant must be keen to work, have common sense, good work ethics, be well presented and neat.

The applicant does not need experience but if you have worked in a cafe before that would be an advantage.

The employer would prefer no visual body piercings whilst at work.

If you think you fit the bill please message Sonia Hunt

5. Sandwich artist

An opportunity to join the fantastic team at Subway Warwick has come up. All available positions are casual Monday- Friday and Weekend shifts which includes day shifts as well as late evening shifts.

The duties may include opening and closing store following the correct procedures, exceptional customer service and some cash handling. The role of a Sandwich Artist is to deliver high standard customer service, assist with food preparation, food service and maintaining the cleanliness of the store.

They are looking for friendly, self motivated people, who have great work ethic.

You must have good, flexible availability, which includes weekends.

Experience for a Sandwich Artist position is not essential but it is preferred.

All resumes must include specific times of availability on each day of the week, date of birth and mode of transportation and send them on to warwicksubway@gmail.com

Note: Only successful candidates will be contacted.

6. Heavy Vehicle mechanic

A Warwick company is currently looking for a hardworking professional, dedicated mechanic who has excellent verbal & written skills.

Must be available for a/hours or callout work on roster



Some on-site work



Must have own hand tools



5 day week



Must be able to work unsupervised in a team environment



Above award wages



Forklift, HR licence and AC licence an advantage



Please email resume to hopes@westnet.com.au or phone for appointment - 07 4661 2010

7. Hatchery worker

A progressive and expanding poultry producer is looking for eight (8) people to assist with assembly of "state of the art" Hatchery equipment at Allora, Qld.

Their intention is for these people to transition into an ongoing permanent part-time Hatchery Production role.

Suitably qualified candidates should forward a covering letter and resume to poultryjobs@darwalla.com.au no later than 21st July 2017.

Enquiries can be directed to Anna Blackley on (07) 3822 0551

8. Tow truck operator

Warwick contractor requires a Tow truck operator to join their RACQ team.

The suitable candidate MUST HAVE:

• Clean valid MR,HR or MC class Drivers Licence

• Clean criminal record

• Good communication skills and be

self-motivated

• Be punctual, reliable and well presented

• Be able to meet deadlines and KPI's

• Be part of a rotating roster that includes

weekends/days/nights and public holidays

• Possess excellent customer service skills

We offer professional and ongoing training. This position is paid on a per job basis with a guaranteed retainer.

As well as a work vehicle, uniforms and a mobile phone supplied.

No experience required.

To apply email your cover letter and resume to: office@swifttowing.com.au