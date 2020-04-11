Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In excess of $7,000 and other drug related items were found in a woman’s car after Mitchell police searched her car.
In excess of $7,000 and other drug related items were found in a woman’s car after Mitchell police searched her car.
News

$7,000, thousands of clipseal bags seized in Warrego Hwy search

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN EXCESS of $7,000 and thousands of empty clipseal bags have been found in a woman’s car.

Mitchell Police intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd just before 9pm last night.

After searching the car, they seized a number of items in relation to a drug operation, including a set of scales, in excess of $7,000 cash, thousands of empty clipseal bags and other containers that may relate to drug use.

The woman is yet to be charged and investigations are continuing.

Officer in charge at the Mitchell police station, Adam Robertson said the driver had already previously been cautioned in Longreach at 1pm yesterday, but had lawful reasons for travelling.

“We have also issued a number of cautions for non essential travel this week,” he said.

A car load of four people were cautioned for non essential travel at 3.30pm yesterday when they were intercepted on Mary St, Mitchell after travelling from Roma.

Roma police will be doing general patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

‘So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it’s been for essential travel,” the officer said.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUGHT OUT: Drunken joy ride earns Warwick locals almost $3000 in fines

        premium_icon CAUGHT OUT: Drunken joy ride earns Warwick locals almost $3000...

        News POLICE fined two Warwick men for non-essential travel and drink driving after crashing in a residential area last night.

        Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        premium_icon Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        News STANTHORPE’S Ridgemill Estate couldn’t offer their wine to customers in person, so...

        MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        premium_icon MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        News Southern Downs MP James Lister has faith the region will maintain social distancing...

        POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite virus

        premium_icon POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite...

        News THE coronavirus may have cancelled the Warwick couple’s initial plans, but their...