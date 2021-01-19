70MM+ RAIN: Killarney battles wild afternoon storms

Greymare resident Jessica Fitch shares images of heavy rains and flash flooding around her property yesterday. Picture: Jessica Fitch

From nearly 80mm rainfall in only a few hours to power poles snapped in half, wild weather swept across the Southern Downs on Monday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s rain gauges recorded huge totals across the region, with 74mm at Killarney and 62mm at Queen Mary Falls coming out on top.

Stanthorpe, Ballandean and Wallangarra all received 30mm to 35mm, though the Warwick area missed out on the heaviest falls with only 17mm.

Killarney resident John Towells said he received 78mm at his place within only a few hours, with the heavy rains bringing the area to life in a way he hadn’t seen in nearly a decade.

Killarney falls after yesterday afternoon's heavy rainfall. Picture: John Towells

“It’s the most we’ve had in one hit so far this year, and it’s all around that 70mm – 80mm mark around town,” Mr Towells said.

“The creeks are running, the gutters are full, and the gullies that haven’t run for 10 years are running again.

“We didn’t see any wild stuff around here, just good heavy rain – there’s water lying everywhere in paddocks and valleys.”

Other areas of Killarney saw the heavy rains accompanied by damaging winds in the afternoon storms.

Fellow resident Renee Garrett shared an image of a snapped power pole at the corner of Roona Rd and Mapes Rd, which saw both Ergon Energy and Killarney police officers on the scene.

Killarney resident Renee Garrett's image of a power pole snapped by damaging winds in yesterday's storms. Picture: Renee Garrett

Less than an hour’s drive away, Greymare resident Jessica Fitch saw run-off from surrounding dams cause flash flooding, which cut off her family’s property for the afternoon.

“It started at about 1.30pm yesterday afternoon, and it was just really heavy rain, to the point that you couldn’t see in front of you,” she said.

“My partner tried to go to work, but it was just too intense and he couldn’t see what was coming.

“It came up on (social media) that it was exactly a year ago to the day that we’d taken photos of the last flood in the exact same spot.”

Intense rains made seeing into Greymare resident Jessica Fitch’s backyard nearly impossible. Picture: Jessica Fitch

Greymare resident Jessica Fitch said driving was impossible in yesterday’s heavy rains and flash flooding. Picture: Jessica Fitch

