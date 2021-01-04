70MM+: Warwick set for bumper rainfall week

RAINY DAYS: Warwick is set to receive up to 70mm rainfall in the coming days. Picture: file

THE Rose City’s wet start to 2021 is set to continue throughout most of this week, with up to 70mm forecast in latest predictions.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s rain gauges across the region showed isolated showers and storms brought 31mm to Warwick between 9am Saturday and about 8am this morning.

Environdata’s Percy St rain gauge has recorded a further 2mm since 9am today.

Some Rosenthal Heights residents scored a massive 67mm in Saturday afternoon’s heavy rains.

Areas of the Granite Belt were also rewarded with 63mm near Applethorpe overnight.

According to BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff, Warwick residents could expect the wet start to 2021 to continue, with an 80 per cent chance of up to 70mm rain in total forecast for this week.

“We have about a 60 per cent chance of showers with some isolated storms today, with 4mm – 15mm on Tuesday, 20mm – 35mm on Wednesday, and another 4mm – 15mm on Thursday,” Ms Hoff said.

“That’s associated with a trough that’s right across the Maranoa district – we’re seeing a lot of warm humid air pulled in, which is increasing our chance of storms and showers along with rainfall totals.

“It’s not moving too quickly now, which is why we’re seeing those consistent average totals, but it will get a bit more mobility by Wednesday, which is when we’ll see those higher rainfall totals.”

Ms Hoff warned any showers and storms would likely be isolated, with constant cloud cover ramping up overnight temperatures and humidity levels across the region.

Predictions from BOM and online forecaster Weatherzone suggest Warwick’s temperatures will remain in the high 20s and low 30s until a cool change to about 24C on Thursday.

