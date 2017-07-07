20°
8 events to check out this weekend on the Southern Downs

7th Jul 2017 7:24 AM
CELEBRATIONS: Head along to NAIDOC week activities at the Redbacks Clubhouse tomorrow.
CELEBRATIONS: Head along to NAIDOC week activities at the Redbacks Clubhouse tomorrow. Katherine Morris

Community day

GET along and help celebrate NAIDOC Week 2017 at the Redbacks clubhouse tomorrow.

Dr Maree Tombs is the guest speaker for the event and visitors will be able to enjoy Aboriginal dancers, live music, lucky door prizes, raffles and a whole lot more.

WHERE: Warwick Redbacks clubhouse, Jackie Hown Drive.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 11am to 2pm.

COST: $20 for adults and $8 for children (3-10 years).

Uber markets

LESLIE Park will offer up some great school holiday fun tomorrow.

Head along to the Uber Markets and browse the stalls, grab a bite to eat or set the kids loose on the jumping castle.

They can also get their face painted and if it's children toys or clothes you're after you won't be disappointed.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: 10am to 2pm

COST: Free

Karting action

THE fifth round of the Warwick Kart Club championships are on this Sunday.

Be there from 9am as some of the best karting talent around burns around the picturesque Sandy Creek track.

With over 80 karters expected to hit the circuit, there is no shortage of action over the course of the day.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Kart track.

WHEN: Sunday from 9am.

COST: Free to watch.

Garden Expo tour

JUMP aboard a bus bound for Nambour and Queenland's premier gardening event, the Queensland Garden Expo.

Queensland Garden Expo is a "must see” in 2017 for green thumbs and novice gardeners alike.

To book a seat on the bus phone 46611414.

WHERE: Departs Crisps bus depot.

WHEN: Bus departs tomorrow at 7.30am.

COST: $65 plus booking fee.

Border league

STANTHORPE hosts Killarney in Border Rugby League action as both sides look to make third spot their own.

The two combatants are both coming off a loss, and will be desperate to turn their fortunes around with a win on Saturday.

Be there to witness country football at its best.

WHERE: Sullivan Oval, Stanthorpe.

WHEN: Saturday afternoon.

COST: $5, children under 16 free.

Xmas in July

BOOKINGS are essential for a little bit of mid-winter fun at the Abbey of the Roses.

Held every Saturday night in July, guests will experience a three course dinner, a four hour beverage package, some Christmas themed trivia, secret Santa and if you're lucky it may even snow.

There is limited accommodation, so you must get in fast.

Phone 46619777 for bookings.

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses.

WHEN: Saturday from 6pm.

COST: $75.

Degustation dinner

DO NOT miss the fabulous Twisted Gum five course Table for Sixteen degustation dinner this weekend.

Set at the Long Table in the Granite Belt winery's stylish cellar door, you'll be treated to an amazing array of dishes cooked by talented local chef Jason Costanzo.

For more details, please phone Twisted Gum on 46841282.

WHERE: Twisted Gum Winery, 2253 Eukey Rd, Ballandean.

WHEN: Saturday from 7pm.

COST: $155.

Market fun

FOR those who like the colder weather, jump in the car and get along to the Markets in the Mountain this Sunday in Stanthorpe.

Now held at the exhibition centre at the showgrounds, visit a vast array of home-made and handmade stalls.

There's literally something for everyone, so take some time out to visit.

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds.

WHEN: Sunday from 8am to midday.

COST: Free to visit.

Topics:  stanthorpe events warwick events whatson

