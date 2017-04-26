21°
8 jobs available in Warwick right now

Jonno Colfs
26th Apr 2017
JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going for Gympie at the moment.
JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going for Gympie at the moment. Barry Leddicoat

JOBSEEKERS look no further.

Here is a list of jobs available to apply for around the region right now.

Spruce up the resume, get writing those cover letters and put your best foot forward for a shot at these vacancies.

1. Service station attendant

Warwick's Puma Service Station is looking for staff.

They can be called on 46617450 or drop in.

2. Head yardman

Warwick Saleyards are seeking a head yardman.

We are seeking a motivated person for the position of head yardman at the weekly cattle sales.

The successful candidate will have the ability to organise & direct staff, deal effectively with customers and operate as a team player. The right applicant will also ensure workplace health and safety compliance by adhering to saleyard policies, guidelines and practices.

Please apply with resume to col@pineflex.com.au by 5pm Monday, May 1.

3. Cleaner wanted

Buckaroo Motor Inn are looking for a casual/on call cleaning attendant for their busy motel.

Previous experience is not necessary but the right applicant must be physically able to perform all tasks requested.

Phone 46613755 to apply.

4. Delivery driver

A busy Warwick Freight Company requires an energetic motivated person for van deliveries in Warwick.

Resumes can be sent to gay@brodrick.com.au

5. Excavator operator

A casual position is available for two to three months work in Warwick area.

Applicant must be experienced and able to do other tasks and the ability to operate other civil plant machinery an advantage.

The role with require general construction and some road works. A white card is required.

To apply head to https://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/classifieds/ad/2695177/

6. Bean bag factory packer

Needed for Warwick factory.

The right applicant must be hard worker and reliable and will be required to fulfil a probationary period.

Positions are initially temporary with permanent opportunities available for the right candidates.

Ring Bernie on 0409911888 from 9.00 am to 11.30 am

7. Plant operator

Josh Turner Earthmoving Pty Ltd is currently seeking an experienced dozer operator in the Warwick/Stanthorpe district.

Position is for immediate start and will lead to full time work for the right applicant.

The applicant should be experienced in general earthworks, tree clearing and stick raking.

Ability to operate an excavator or dump truck will be highly regarded.

The offer includes good hourly rates, flexible work hours and late model equipment.

Applicants can call Josh Turner on 0407744618 or email joshturner.earthmoving@outlook.com

8. Storeperson

Drake International is seeking a storeperson in Warwick.

These positions are in a casual capacity commencing ASAP and will be offering 15-38 hours per week with ongoing work for the right candidates.

Duties will include but are not limited, receipt and despatch and general warehouse duties.

The successful candidate will possess the following skills - minimum 12 months stores experience. must be physically fit, have pick packing experience and the ability to problem solve and work unsupervised/

In return, the successful applicants can expect an ASAP start and a great friendly working environment with a high regard for employee safety.

Please contact Elizabeth Tupu at Drake quoting reference number 22783836etupu1DI004075

