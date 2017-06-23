8 jobs available in Warwick right now

OPPORTUNITY: New job openings are on offer throughout the Rose City.

Make a new career move by applying for one of these fresh job opportunities on offer right now in the Rose City.

From hospitality and welding, to accounting and administration, a range of spots have opened up that are just waiting to be filled.

1. Cafe all rounders

After the announcement of a second coffee shop opening in Warwick, Bluebird Kitchen and Bar are looking for people to lend a helping hand.

The right candidates will be open to new things, keen to work as a team, have a great sense of humour and rad music taste to boot.

Casual, part time and full time positions are available at Bluebird and the new location, Babybird.

Go into the cafe directly or send a personal message through the Bluebird Kitchen and Bar Facebook bar to express your interest.

2. Design draftsman

A full time position is available for a mechanical draftsperson with extensive experience using Solidworks to join an established supplier of vacuum equipment in Warwick.

It's essential you are skilled across multiple disciplines and have experience with Solidworks Professional 2016, MS Office, engineering and design layouts, mechanical and fabrication detail drafting, and creating and preparing operation and parts manual documentation.

It's preferable to have relevant mechanical trade experience, a diploma/degree or other qualification.

Additional attributes are also necessary, including confidence in making decisions, ability to work without supervision, problem solving skills and sounds communication skills.

A drive to succeed, desire to exceed expectations, understanding of engineering codes and standards, and ability to offer technical support are also required.

Those who think they fit the bill are asked to submit a cover letter and resume via stuart@vorstrom.com.au.

For further questions call 46618963.

3. Site manager

BP Warwick is on the look out for a full time site manager to join the team.

The site manager has responsibility for all aspects of store operation, including ensuring the team delivers outstanding customer service while maintaining a culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement.

Supported by an extensive network of successful operations you will continue to build on the success of BP.

Send in an application via Seek.

4. Boilermaker welder/fabricator

Frasers Livestock Transport is seeking an experienced and qualified tradesperson to join their busy engineering workshop on a full time basis.

The key skills required include strong metal fabrication/welding skills and MIG welding and oxy-acetylene cutting and gouging.

In addition, the right candidate will have communication and interpersonal skills, the ability to use initiative, and be dependable and punctual.

The employer asks applicants to also have experience with reading and interpreting drawings and specifications, knowledge of standard practice, tools and materials, numeracy and literacy skills, as well as the ability to manage workplace hazards and comply with company procedures.

A forklift licence is also desirable.

Applications must include a cover letter detailing your experience across the essential skills, a current CV and a minimum of three referees to be sent via employment@fraserstransport.com.au.

5. Accounting manager:

Nutramix is looking for a full time accounting manager to be based in Warwick.

The successful applicant must have an accounting degree, strong management and bookkeeping skills, be customer service orientated and have excellent people management and communication skills.

Numerical aptitude and data entry skills with a high attention to detail and accuracy are required.

Excellent written and verbal communication technique coupled with exceptional time management, organisation and problem solving skills are essential.

The position also requires strong knowledge of MYOB and MS Office, primarily Excel, as well as strong focus on confidentiality and integrity.

Applications can be made via Seek.

6. Administration officer

A full time position is available for an administration officer eager to join the BlueCare team.

You'll need experience in office administration including advanced skills in MS Office and a current QLD driver's license.

Excellent interpersonal skills, time management and ability to work in a cohesive team are also required.

Prior experience in financial administration or aged care administration is highly advantageous.

Submit an application for the position via Seek.

7. Workshop supervisor

Warrego Water Services are on the look out for a full time workshop supervisor to join their successful Warwick branch.

The right candidate will have sound computer skills, an open driver's license, fork lift license, ability to work as an individual and team, have a willingness to learn and expand their skills and be self-motivated.

Eager candidates can send their applications to patrick@warregowater.com.au.

8. Retail manager

A full time position is up for grabs at Choice Discount Variety.

Experience in the discount variety industry is preferred.

The employer also requests applicants possess experience in a management position, strong verbal communication skills with the ability to interact with customers with confidence, the ability to work in a team and solve problems, as well as strong financial acumen with the ability to drive sales and meet targets.

Applications can be sent through via Seek.