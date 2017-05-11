8 jobs available on the Southern Downs right now

IF YOU'RE looking for work on the Southern Downs, why not check out these options.

There may be something in this list that's right up your alley.

Grab your resume, craft your cover letter and get applying.

1. Hair stylist

Warwick salon Hair Kreations are seeking a qualified stylist to join their awesome team.

Drop your resume into them on Fitzroy St or send an email to hairkreations@outlook.com

2. Truck drivers wanted

Frasers Livestock Company are on the hunt for new drivers.

Join the team and get to travel the countryside in a late model Kenworth for one of Australia's most renowned livestock carriers.

Applicants must be HC and MC licensed operators and ready to work in a flexible working environment.

Livestock handling experience is extremely desirable.

Apply immediately with resume to PO Box 1073 or email operations@fraserstransport.com.au

3. Floor finisher

Choices Flooring Warwick are offering someone the opportunity to begin a floor finisher apprenticeship

If you are keen to learn a valuable trade - carpet & vinyl laying - then please email your resume to admin.warwick@choicesflooring.com.au

Essentials include - a manual driver's licence, willingness to work hard and be part of the team.

At least two character referees necessary and commencement date will be mid to late May.

You have until close of business tomorrow Friday, May 12 to apply.

4. Admin assistant

Clifton Community Health Services are seeking a person to join their administration team as an administration assistant to the General Manager, Director of Nursing and Finance Officer.

This position will become a permanent part-time position (approximately 25hrs per week) after a probationary period for the successful applicant.

The successful applicant will have had experience in general office procedures - be competent with Microsoft Word and Excel, extensive experience with payroll procedures and awards, debtors and creditors.

A current Police Check is a requirement under the Aged Care Act.

To apply please email admin@cliftonhospital.org

5. Environmental services worker

Clifton Community Health Services are also seeking an environmental services worker.

The position entails duties in the kitchen, general cleaning of the complex.

This position involves shift work including week-ends.

Previous experience in an aged care environment would be an advantage however this is not a requirement.

A current Police Check is a requirement under the Aged Care Act.

To apply please email admin@cliftonhospital.org

6. First year apprentice wall and floor tiler

DNA Tiling are currently seeking applications from motivated and enthusiastic individuals to kick start their career with a Tiling Apprenticeship in Stanthorpe and working throughout South East Queensland

Successful applicant must

Be motivated and want to succeed

Be punctual and show initiative

Have good attention to details

Ability to follow instructions

Have a good work ethic

Physically fit as heavy lifting is involved

Have a keen interest in tiling

White Card, Drivers Licence and transport

Please apply by email at dnatiling1@gmail.com

Applications close 17th May

7. Part time pharmacy assistant

Discount Drug Store Warwick is seeking an enthusiastic committed person, with attention to detail for the position of part time pharmacy assistant.



Pharmacy experience is preferred, along with an ability to work well in a structured team environment.



Ongoing training will be provided to the successful applicant.



Please apply in person with your resume to Discount Drug Store Warwick Rose City Shopping World.

8. Start an apprenticeship

Golden West Apprenticeships are seeking motivated applicants to fill the following full time apprenticeships in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

• Cabinet Making - Warwick

• Cabinet Making (2nd or 3rd Stage) - Warwick

• Engineering (Sheet Metal) - Warwick

• Tiling - Stanthorpe

Applicants for these roles must register online at www.goldenwest.org.au and complete the online Literacy, Numeracy and Workplace Safety Assessments.

For further information in relation to these roles please phone 4688 9000 .

Applications Close: Friday 19th May 2017 at 5pm