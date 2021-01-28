$8 million prize for lotto draw

Chance to become a millionaire as Powerball jackpots to $8 million for the second time in 2021

A life-changing amount of money could be won by someone as Powerball's division one prize rises to $8 million for Thursday's draw.

The last time $8 million was up for grabs was earlier this month, but no one scored the prize and it climbed higher for the following week's draw.

Ally Ramsamy, The Lott spokeswoman, said the last time an $8 million Powerball prize was won was about a month ago, when a Wagga Wagga woman scored the entire prize on New Year's Eve.

"Could we be crowning our first $8 million Powerball winner of the year? Only time will tell," she said.

"For players wanting the chance to end the month as a multi-millionaire then we do have a few recommendations. Firstly, you do need to be in it for the chance to win it so make sure you have a ticket in your hand before the draw's close.

The last person to win $8 million was a Wagga Wagga woman. Picture: Supplied

"Secondly, make sure you register your entry to a player card. If your numbers are drawn, you'll want to know you're a multi-millionaire as soon as possible. By registering your entry, your prize is secure and we can contact you with the winning news shortly after the draw."

The Wagga Wagga woman said she didn't sleep much after learning about her new millionaire status.

"I was with some friends after midnight, and I was just trying to find something in my bag. I saw my ticket and thought maybe the results were out," she said.

"I checked the ticket on the app but initially didn't how much I'd won. I had to get my friend to check. It's just unbelievable! All I know is my life is really going to change! It's a great way to start 2021."

