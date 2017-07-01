17°
8 things to get stuck into this weekend on the Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Jul 2017 11:15 AM
Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.
Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.

1: Snowflakes in Stanthorpe

THIS weekend Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland as the annual Snowflakes in Stanthorpe festival fills the streets with fun, music, food and of course, snow.

Organisers promise the event will be bigger and better this year, with improved parking arrangements and to the delight of many, a bigger ice skating rink has been purpose-built for the influx of excited visitors.

It all kicks off today as Stanthorpe closes its main street to all but foot traffic.

The centre of town will be the place to be, with hours of free live entertainment, artisan markets, farmers markets, kids activities, a grand opening and parade as well as food vendors galore.

Make sure you don't miss the ice sculpture challenge, where tradies with chain- saws vie to create the most amazing winter artworks.

On Saturday and Sunday, the action will be focused at the Stanthorpe "Snowgrounds", which will be unrecognisable under a coating of fresh powdery white snow.

Grab your tickets online at snowflakesinstanthorpe.com.au or at the gate and check out the free snowfields or the ice skating rink, enjoy the oodles of entertainment, winter markets, the human snow globe, a fire show and on Sunday join in the Iceman Challenge or the Frosty Fun Run.

Ticket prices are as follows:

SATURDAY

Family Pass $40.00 for 2 adults and 3 children (5-15yrs). Under 5 free. (Saturday only)

Adult Pass $15.00

Concession $10.00

Child $5.00 (5-15yrs)

SUNDAY (Limited number of activities available today).

Please check the list of activities that will be available on Saturday only to avoid disappointment.

Refer to Day 2 and Day 3 for details on what activities will be available.

Adults $5.00

Children $2.00 (5-15 yrs) Under 5 free

WHERE: Stanthorpe

WHEN: Today and tomorrow

Anna Henderson, Annabelle Chambers, Korina Graham, Zac Featherstone, Bailey Cosmo, Wylie Featherstone and Mikayla Cosmo are excited for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.
Anna Henderson, Annabelle Chambers, Korina Graham, Zac Featherstone, Bailey Cosmo, Wylie Featherstone and Mikayla Cosmo are excited for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

2: Cowboys at home

THE Warwick Cowboys will host Souths in three TRL games today.

The 18-year-olds start proceedings at 3.30pm, with the A Grade kicking off at 6.30pm.

Warwick is equal fifth on the table with five rounds to go in the battle for the top six in A grade.

WHERE: Father Ranger Oval

WHEN: Today

COST: $8 adults, concession $5, under 16 free

Morgan Taylor passes for the Warwick Cowboys at Father Ranger Oval.
Morgan Taylor passes for the Warwick Cowboys at Father Ranger Oval.

3: Historic Qld Motor Racing meet

HISTORIC cars from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s will dominate the field in this weekend's Historic Queensland race meeting at Morgan Park Raceway.

Historic Racing Car Club of Queensland vice-president Peter Walsh said the oldest cars were seven in the pre-1960s racing and sports car class.

"The major feature class is the group N touring cars with more than 50 entries ranging from Minis and Escorts to XU-1 Toranas and Falcon GT cars,” Walsh said.

Muscle style cars in the field include the Ford Mustang, Valiant Charger and Mazda Rotary.”

With more than 175 cars entered from the eastern states, Historic Queensland will be one of the biggest events at the circuit this year.

It can be expected lap records will be set across the two days of racing on the newly resurfaced track.

The race meeting caters for open wheel formula type cars, sports racing cars, production sports cars, sports sedans and touring cars as well as regularity trials.

Famous marques such as Ferrari, Porsche, Brabham, Lola and Jaguar will be represented.

Qualifying begins at 8.30am Saturday followed by 35 races across Saturday and Sunday and includes trophy feature races.

Admission is $20 per day or $30 for the weekend. Accompanied under-15 patrons are free. Conces- sions available. There is free access to pits.

WHERE: Morgan Park

WHEN: Today and tomorrow

COST: Admission is $20 per day or $30 for the weekend. Accompanied under-15 patrons are free. Concessions available

4: Country drive

HOW long is it since you've been to Leslie Dam or Queen Mary Falls?

Grab the dog and the kids and head out for a look and a bit of a bushwalk around the dam, or check out the beauty of the Falls walks.

WHERE: Leslie Dam

WHEN: Anytime

COST: Free

5: Sunday footy

WATTLES will host Pittsworth in three games of rugby league from 11.30am Sunday, with the main game kicking off at 2.30pm.

The game is a must-win for Wattles in A grade as the side is two points out of the top-six, and coming up against a tough Pittsworth side looking for their third win in a row.

WHERE: Platz Oval

WHEN: Sunday

COST: $8 adults, concession $5, under 16 free

6: Astronomical event

VIEW the night sky in a different light at the performance of Astronomical at Warwick Showgrounds tonight.

The outdoor play will be presented by Townsville Astronomy Group and Full Throttle Theatre, allowing the audience to enjoy some hearty belly laughs and take in astronomical wonders through large computer controlled telescopes.

A sausage sizzle will be running but attendees can also bring along their own picnic.

Free to attend, the event will start at 6.30pm.

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

WHEN: Tonight from 6.30pm

COST: Free

Susan Prince and Daryl Heath will star in Astronomical, an outdoor theatre production, these school holidays.
Susan Prince and Daryl Heath will star in Astronomical, an outdoor theatre production, these school holidays.

7: Cycling event

THREE major cycling events will be held on the Southern Downs this weekend as part of the Queensland Road Team Series.

The prologue from 11am Saturday and criterium from 2.45pm Saturday will start and finish on the western side of Leslie Park.

Sunday's action will be road races from 8am on a 40km course with the start and finish outside the Yangan Hotel.

A few roads will be closed around the Rose City tomorrow to give safe passage to cyclists taking part in The Queensland Road Team Series.

Roads will be affected between 10:30am-5pm when racers are riding each course.

While racers are completing the Prologue course, various roads around Queens Park will be closed between 10:30pm and about 1:30pm.

These include Churchill Dr, Park Rd and Jackie Howe Dr.

Victoria St between Palmerin St and Churchill Dr will also be closed, as well as Guy St between Victoria St and Fitzroy St.

When the Criterium race takes place, portions of the CBD will be shut to traffic between 1:30pm-5pm.

Racers will run a circuit from Leslie Park on Guy St.

They will ride from Guy St to Victoria St, then up to Dragon St.

Turning left onto Dragon St, they will ride to Fitzroy St and turn left to ride down Fitzroy St.

They will then turn left onto Guy St to return to their starting point.

The portions of the roads on this circuit will be shut for the duration of the race.

Police and traffic control will manage the closures, with detours set up to assist with traffic flow.

Local traffic will be able to access the area if required.

Take up a spot on one of these roads and you'll nab a great vantage point for taking in the action of the races.

WHERE: Warwick and Yangan

WHEN: All weekend

COST: Free to watch

Tony Simonelli, pictured practising at the Warwick Velodrome, will be one of the Warwick riders in the club criterium and prologue during a Southern Downs cycling extravaganza.
Tony Simonelli, pictured practising at the Warwick Velodrome, will be one of the Warwick riders in the club criterium and prologue during a Southern Downs cycling extravaganza.

8: Amateur ride

KEEN amateur cyclists from the Warwick area can join in the community ride as part of the Queensland Road Team Series.

Registration is today at 12.30pm to 1pm on the western side of Leslie Park and the race will start at 1.30pm.

Bring a helmet, bike and guarantee organisers you can pedal at 25kmh and you are in.

WHERE: Start and finish on western side of Leslie Park.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 12.30pm registration for a 1.30pm start.

COST: $12 for the amateur community ride.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick events whatson

